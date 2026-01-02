King Charles’ Balmoral Castle closes to public as ‘stay safe’ message issued

King Charles’ Balmoral Castle has closed to the public due to weather conditions.

The Scottish royal residence has closed its doors for a couple of days as members of the public were urged to stay safe.

The king’s Balmoral Castle has closed to the public due to weather (Credit: Cover Images)

On Friday, a post on the official Balmoral Castle Instagram page informed visitors: “Balmoral is closed to the public today (Friday 2nd January) due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning.”

They then encouraged people to: “Please follow our Facebook and Instagram pages or visit balmoralcastle.com for the latest opening information.”

The statement finished up: “Take care and stay safe.”

Later on in the day, the Balmoral team issued a further update, which read: “**UPDATE** – Balmoral will remain closed tomorrow (Saturday 3rd January), with plans to reopen on Sunday at 11am, weather permitting.”

Weather warning issued in Aberdeenshire

The Met Office has issued Aberdeenshire, where Balmoral is located, with an amber weather warning for snow and ice until midday Saturday.

Their website predicts: “Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times. The area and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period.

“Further accumulations of 10-20cm are likely at low levels with 30-40cm possible on high ground. Windy conditions will also result in some drifting of snow and temporary blizzard conditions.”

It’s not the first time the royal residence has been forced to shut due to adverse weather. Balmoral briefly closed its doors back in November during a previous spell of wintry weather.

A message read at the time: “Due to wintry weather conditions, Balmoral will be closing to the public earlier than usual today. Last entry will be at 2pm, and all visitors must leave by 3pm. Take care and stay safe.”

The royal family usually spends their summers at Balmoral (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Royal family spends summers at Balmoral

The royal family usually spends time at Balmoral over the summer time. Queen Elizabeth II would often spend her summers in Scotland.

King Charles has followed the tradition since becoming monarch in September 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also spent time at Balmoral over the summer break with their three children.

