King Charles speaks out following ‘heartbreaking loss’ of US civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson

King Charles has spoken publicly following the death of US civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Jackson died at the age of 84, his family confirmed in a statement. As tributes poured in from across the globe, the King shared a heartfelt message expressing his sorrow.

In the 1960s, Jesse Jackson worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr in the fight for civil rights. Over the decades that followed, he built a career focused on political organisation and improving the lives of African Americans.

He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organisation dedicated to social justice, civil rights and political activism.

Reverend Jesse Jackson’s family shared the news of his passing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paying tribute, former US president Barack Obama described Jackson as a “true giant” and said he “stood on his shoulders” in becoming America’s first black president.

Meanwhile, current US President Donald Trump also shared his condolences. He called Jackson a “force of nature” and praised his “lots of personality, grit and street smarts”.

King Charles added his own tribute on social media. He wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the death of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We send our deepest sympathy to his family.”

He continued: “I remember with great fondness meeting him in 2015 as we paid our respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Much like Dr King, Reverend Jackson’s tireless commitment to civil rights and social justice had a profound impact on countless people around the world.”

He went on to say: “And his legacy continues to inspire new generations through his love for all God’s children.”

King Charles has spoken out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at a time of such heartbreaking loss,” he concluded.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 and was hospitalised for observation last November. At that time, he was also diagnosed with a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Reverend Jesse Jackson’s family speak out

His family said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.

“He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote, leaving an indelible mark on history.”

‘We ask you to honour his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by’

The statement continued: “Reverend Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children, Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Burns Jackson; father, Noah Louis Robinson; and stepfather, Charles Henry Jackson.

“Our father was a servant leader, not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honour his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.

“Public observances will be held in Chicago. Final arrangements for Reverend Jackson’s celebration of life services, including all public events, will be released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.”

It is clear that Reverend Jackson’s influence reached far beyond American politics. His work resonated globally, touching countless lives, including that of King Charles.

