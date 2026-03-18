Meghan Markle helped by daughter Lilibet to make As Ever announcement

Meghan Markle has dropped a fresh hint about what is coming next for her As Ever brand and this time it comes with an adorable helping hand from daughter Princess Lilibet.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex took to the As Ever Instagram page to tease a brand new collaboration. The lifestyle label has joined forces with luxury flower specialists High Camp Supply, and the preview alone has already got people talking.

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Meghan Markle teases As Ever collab with daughter Lilibet

The announcement was paired with a tender photo that quickly caught fans’ attention. In the image, Meghan appears to gently hold her four-year-old daughter’s hand as Lilibet clutches a large white flower.

Alongside the snap, the caption read: “Something is blooming. A new collaboration with @highcampgardenias arrives tomorrow.

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“Sign up for the launch reminder so you don’t miss it.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the collaboration is a Bloom Box created with High Camp Supply. Launching on March 18, the arrangement will feature 18 blooms including gardenias, white peonies, mint and jasmine. It will also be paired with As Ever’s Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey, designed to bring the feeling of the garden indoors.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand is flourishing (Credit: INSTARimages)

As Ever collaborations

This is far from the first time Meghan has teamed up with other brands since launching As Ever last year.

Back in November, As Ever collaborated with Soho House for a pop-up shop showcasing its collection.

Speaking about that moment on Instagram, Meghan told followers: “Talk about a full circle moment! In my old stomping ground of West Hollywood, with a brand, family and friends that have been part of my life for so long.

“And also a part of my love story with H (since our very first dare was at a Soho House restaurant).

“So excited to announce As Ever x Soho House. If you find yourself in LA, come visit our As Ever pop-up at Soho Home on Melrose Place at 8540 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood.

“Open to everyone. Full collection available (and yummy cafe just across the street). Sounds like a good day to me!”

The brand has also partnered with Compartés to release a special edition run of chocolate bars.

The Duchess of Sussex has announced a new collaboration for her brand (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan’s sweet bond with Lilibet

Meghan and Prince Harry are now settled in Montecito, California, where they are raising their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Lilibet.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple have kept their family life largely private, though Meghan occasionally offers small glimpses into their world.

Earlier this week, she shared a charming video of Lilibet helping out in the garden and tending to their chickens.

And she has been in a reflective mood lately. Just last week, Meghan posted a heartfelt photo with her daughter to mark International Women’s Day.

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The image showed the pair cuddling as they looked out over a beach, alongside the message: “For the woman she will one day be… Happy International Women’s Day.”

From sweet family moments to carefully curated launches, Meghan is clearly blending home life with her growing brand. And if this latest teaser is anything to go by, As Ever still has plenty more up its sleeve.

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