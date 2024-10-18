Simon Cowell has spoken out about the tragic death of Liam Payne in an emotional statement.

On Thursday (October 17), the music mogul reportedly cancelled Britain’s Got Talent auditions following the death of Liam.

BGT recently began auditions for the 2025 series. However, on Thursday, auditions were cancelled in Blackpool following the news of Liam’s death.

One Direction star Liam, who appeared on Simon’s show The X Factor in 2008 and 2010, died on Wednesday. He fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Argentina. His death is now being investigated by police.

Simon Cowell heart-wrenching statement about death of Liam Payne

The talent manager took to social media to break his silence.

He penned a lengthy message where he even reflected on his most recent meeting with the One Direction star.

“Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty.

“And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I had shed is a memory of you.

“This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together.

“I wanted to let you know what i would always say to the thousands of people who would ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused, and how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

He also mentioned how he had originally turned away the star when he first appeared on The X Factor.

Simon Cowell reflects on X Factor promise he made Liam

Simon detailed: “I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn’t your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A Lot of people would have given up. You didn’t. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam.

“And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

‘You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together.

‘We reminisced about all of the fun times we had together’

“And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eye that you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.”

“I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were. And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family.”

Simon Cowell ‘gutted’ over death of Liam Payne

Applause store, who organises tickets for filming, said in a statement on the BGT auditions: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

ED! contacted reps for BGT for comment.

Meanwhile, on Friday (October 18), reports originally claimed that Simon felt “gutted” over the tragic news.

“Simon is gutted with the Liam news. Simon has a son that he loves more than anything and in essence the boys from One Direction were his first set of sons, he spent so much time with them, and he loves all of them,” a source told the MailOnline.

Liam and Simon first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Liam was just 14 years old. After not making it to the live shows, Simon insisted Liam should return two years later.

Simon Cowell ‘feels sick’ over Liam’s death

He returned in 2010 – the same series when Liam’s band One Direction was formed. After that, the band gained worldwide stardom until they parted ways in 2016.

With so much history together, the insider branded Liam an “important person” to Simon and claimed he feels “sick” over his death.

“It really is a moment of reflection for Simon, he’s trying to figure out what he can do to help his family, he wants to do something for Liam, but that will all take some time, he has to deal with the tragedy for the time being. It is very hard and very sad,” the source added.

Describing the situation as an “absolute nightmare,” Simon is reportedly reflecting and cherishing the moments he had with the singer.

ED! has contacted reps for Simon for comment.

X Factor tribute to Liam

In the wake of Liam’s death, The X Factor paid tribute.

A statement read: “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Liam’s One Direction bandmates paid tributes to the star.

