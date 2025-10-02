Cheryl has reached another important milestone in her journey back to the spotlight, as she made her first public appearance since Liam Payne’s funeral at an event with two of her Girls Aloud bandmates.

Last night (October 1), she was in attendance at the gala night of the West End hit Hadestown, which recently welcomed a new cast. Among these new cast members is Nicola Roberts, who plays the role of Hades’ wife, Persephone.

In support of her bandmate, Cheryl headed to London’s Lyric Theatre, where she wore a brown suede suit paired with a brown turtleneck jumper.

Cheryl fans thrilled over mini Girls Aloud reunion – ‘welcome back’

Following the show, Cheryl shared an Instagram mirror selfie with Nicola and fellow Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh.

“Congratulations, Hadestown, on a brilliant opening night,” she wrote. “Nicola I am so very proud of you… Watching you step so far out of your comfort zone and still delivering at that level was overwhelming for me. The entire cast and score are incredible.”

In the comments, fans expressed their delight at not just the mini Girls Aloud reunion, but Cheryl’s return to public life in general.

“Omg, this is the first thing I saw when I opened Instagram, and it made me so happy,” one wrote. “It’s so good to see you girls. Sending you so much love and hugs. I love you so much!”

“Welcome back,” a second added, while a third remarked: “There’s our girls.”

A fourth said: “We’ve all missed you, C”, while a fifth commented: “So good to see you. Hugs to you and Bear.”

‘Where is Nadine?’

Others, meanwhile, were distracted by the absence of the fourth remaining member of the band, Nadine Coyle.

“Nadine is never with them,” said one, adding the crying emoji. “Where is Nadine?” another asked. “First thing I thought,” said another. “Lovely pic. Just wish Nadine was there too,” another added.

While Cheryl, Nicola and Kimberley all live in England, Nadine lives in Northern Ireland. So that could be the reason that she didn’t attend Nicola’s opening night.

Cheryl is reportedly also staging a TV comeback (Credit: Splash News)

Cheryl’s reemergence

As the first anniversary of Liam Payne‘s death approaches, Cheryl, who shares son Bear with Liam, has made a gradual return to the public.

Soon after Liam’s passing on October 16, Cheryl appeared in a pre-recorded interview for ITV about Girls Aloud. But apart from his funeral on November 20, Cheryl has avoided public life.

Slowly but surely, Cheryl has been rebuilding her life as a public figure. In July, she was reported to be in “advanced talks” with producers to become a mentor on The Voice, and in August, she was announced as the face of Nivea.

