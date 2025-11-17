Bookies have revealed the latest odds on the first I’m A Celebrity star to leave the jungle.

The long-awaited 25th series returned to screens on Sunday (November 16). From Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook to Angry Ginge and Lisa Riley, the camp is filled with many familiar faces.

But already, the bookies have predicted who is the first to get eliminated – and it’s bad news for Eddie Kadi…

Bookies think Eddie will be voted out (ITV/I’m A Celebrity)

I’m A Celebrity’s Eddie Kadi tipped to get voted out first

It hasn’t yet been confirmed when the first elimination will take place on I’m A Celebrity. However, it is likely to be near the end of this week.

According to SportsCasting UK, former Strictly star and comedian Eddie Kadi could be the first star out of the jungle with odds of 7/4.

Shortly behind is Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, with odds of 3/1. Meanwhile, Alex Scott, Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax all have odds of 5/1.

Lisa is another favourite to leave first (Credit: ITV)

Lisa’s ‘odds have drastically shortened’

However, at the other end of list sits Angry Ginge – he has odds of 40/1 to be voted out first. Jack Osbourne also sounds safe, with odds of 22/1 of leaving first.

Spokesperson Shane Orton told ED!: “Eddie Kadi is the favourite to be the first eliminated from the jungle at 7/4, but there’s been a major betting surge on Lisa Riley, whose odds have drastically shortened to 3/1.

“Punters are now backing her as a strong contender for the first exit, with her odds reflecting a shift in punter and viewer sentiment after the first show.”

Angry Ginge is tipped to be the winner (Credit: ITV)

Who do bookies think wink will I’m A Celebrity?

Elsewhere, Sport Casting revealed the current favourite to win the series. Content creator Angry Ginge has taken the top spot with odds of 5/2. However, odds on Jack Osbourne winning have been slashed to 9/2.

Shayne said: “After the first show, Angry Ginge remains the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity at 5/2, with strong backing from punters.

“However, Jack Osbourne, Shona McGarty and Ruby Wax have seen their odds shorten significantly as bets flood in for them to go deep in the competition. The early signs suggest a tight race, with a number of contestants starting to stand out as serious contenders.”

Angry Ginge has become a hit with fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans loving Angry Ginge and Aitch’s bond

Last night saw Aitch and Angry Ginge jokingly clash within minutes of arriving in camp. The duo are close friends outside the jungle, with Aitch making appearances in Angry Ginge’s streams.

The pair bickered over how best to make a campfire, with Angry Ginge growing increasingly baffled that Jack Osbourne was blowing on the fire to get it going.

Taking Angry Ginge to one side, Aitch berated the star, telling him not to act “stupid”. And fans were left in stitches at the duo’s antics.

“Aitch and Ginge are gonna be the iconic duo we all knew they would be #ImACeleb,” one fan tweeted.

“I’ve already cried laughing at Ginge and Aitch. These two are gonna be iconic in this series,” another said.

