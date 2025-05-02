James Martin fans were left swooning after he shared a selection of throwback snaps on Instagram.

The chef, 52, posted the photos earlier today (Friday May 2) with the caption, “Taking it back 5, 20, 25 and 40 years ago,” and his followers seemed to enjoy them, many rushing to the comments to share their thoughts.

James’ photos proved popular with his followers

“That’s brightened up my day, still as gorgeous as ever,” one wrote, while another said: “Very handsome chef!”

Others compared James to a fine wine, suggesting that he’s getting “better with age.”

In the first photo, the Saturday Morning presenter would have been around 47, while he’d have been aged about 32 and 27 respectively in the second and third. In the final photo, which is in black and white, he’s a fresh-faced 12-year-old. Here, pre-teen James appears to have a face full of freckles, prompting one fan to ask, “Where’s all your lovely freckles gone?”

James and his father reunited three years ago

The nostalgic series of photos comes weeks after James opened up about reuniting with his estranged father, Ian. In 2010, he wasn’t sure whether he’d ever be on good terms with Ian again, but, speaking to Candis magazine, he explained that he bought him a night at the Ritz and took him backstage at the Palladium in 2022.

He spotted Ian in the audience and said: “I got him a night at the Ritz. I think he was worried he’d have to pick up the bill! And I took him backstage at the Palladium. He couldn’t believe his son’s name was in lights outside the theatre.

“When I stepped on stage that evening and stood on the cross below which Bruce Forsyth’s ashes are buried, I looked into the audience and the first face I saw was my dad’s. I held it all together throughout the show. But I welled up at the end. I completely lost it. The farmer’s kid had made it.”

Last year, meanwhile, James discussed his battle with facial cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018 but didn’t reveal it publicly until 2023.

He said on the Good Food podcast in November 2024 that his health issues had “returned on several occasions” and needed “regular treatments,” adding: “When you get given that news, it’s horrific. But when you’re given the news at the end of it, it makes you think in a different light.”

