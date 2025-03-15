James Martin defiant after show flooded with complaints: ‘We thought it was worth it’

TV chef James Martin recently defended himself against a barrage of bitterness after an episode of his Saturday Morning TV show featured a niche ingredient – truffle.

On top of receiving snotty comments from viewers, James has had to cope with symptoms of obsessive compulsive disorder and the toll his career has taken on his body, over the years.

However, he’s never one to take it lying down…

The chef clarified that he obtained the truffle at a massive discount (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

James Martin under fire for TV segment involving niche ingredient

In a 2023 episode of his foodie show Saturday Morning, James Martin introduced audiences to a high-quality truffle he’d sourced from an ancient UK woodland.

Some viewers responded negatively to the episode, finding it distasteful to use ingredients unaffordable to many in the country.

“I missed James Martin’s recipes for wealthy people today,” one X user posted on the platform. “Did he use Beluga liver and golden eagle wings with a kilo of truffle?”

Another posted: “He’s unreal. I refuse to believe he is from Yorkshire. Frugality is one of their traits.”

Another user was unhappy that James used two tins of tuna for a particular recipe, arguing that their mother, also from Yorkshire, would never have used as much.

One viewer took aim at James for opting to use two cans of tuna instead of one (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Chef defends himself against viewers’ ire

Of course, those expressing negative opinions towards the TV chef for showing viewers how to cook with fresh British truffle were in the minority.

However, they shouted loudly enough for James Martin to feel it necessary to defend himself to Cotswold Magazine.

“We had a guest recently ask for white truffle, which was selling at £3,000 a kilo,” he said, per the Express.

“We got one for £70, and it came from near Basingstoke where there’s the oldest woodland in the UK.

“So yes, it was an expensive ingredient, but it had a story and provenance and it’s also about treating people and giving viewers the knowledge – which in that instance we thought was worth it.”

