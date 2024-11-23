James Martin previously opened up about spending a fortune on his impressive car collection.

The celebrity chef, 52, has been a favourite amongst viewers and a staple on screens for more than two decades. From hosting cooking shows to becoming a best-selling author, James – who is on Saturday Morning today (November 23) – has not stopped over the years.

But away from the kitchen and cooking shows, James is a big fan of seriously expensive cars. So much so, that his collection is reportedly worth a huge £5 million.

The telly chef is a big fan of expensive cars (Credit: YouTube)

James Martin on his car collection

Over the years, petrolhead James has built up a collection of cars – from an iconic Ferrari to vehicles formerly driven by legends such as Colin McRae and Paddy Hopkirk.

But according to James himself, his car obsession “went mad”, with reports claiming his car collection is worth a massive £5 million.

James on the most he’s ever spent on car

In 2019 James spoke out about his “greatest extravagance” being cars. Talking to GQ at the time, the telly chef revealed he had 41 cars in total.

The most I ever spent was probably £800,000.

“I’ve been collecting cars for nigh on 30 years. The prize of the collection? A 1965 competition-spec Ferrari 275. That’s a proper thing,” James revealed.

And when asked the most he has spent on a car, James replied: “The most I ever spent was probably £800,000 – that was the Ferrari, 14 years ago. It’s worth a lot more than that now.”

James Martin says car hobby ‘went mad’

Meanwhile in 2021, James opened up more about his love of cars. He said: “Cars have always been a big passion of mine.”

Speaking on the Driven Chat podcast, James continued: “My mates over the years have collected kids, marriages and divorces and stuff like that.

“I don’t know what it is, it started out life as just buying one [car] and that one then kicked off and it went mad.”

