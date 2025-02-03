Reality star Charlotte Crosby has welcomed her second baby, and she’s a little beauty.

The star and her boyfriend Jake Ankers welcomed their first child, a little girl called Alba, back in October 2022.

The 34-year-old Geordie Shore star has now become a mum of two.

However, the star did have her baby announcement thunder stolen by her dad earlier today…

Charlotte Crosby’s dad spills the beans as she welcomes second baby with fiancé Jake

Earlier today, the star’s dad shared an emotional post on social media about how proud he is of his daughter.

Charlotte’s dad Gary penned: “What a fun-filled weekend done in that their London.

“A new addition to our little family and some very exciting years ahead. Feeling very blessed and happy.”

First pics and name

Now, Charlotte has broken her silence. She shared an Instagram Stories post showing Jake holding their little girl.

She then added a post to her grid, revealed they’ve named the baby Pixi.

“Pixi Cecilia Ankers welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect. 31.01.25.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend! And I’m so overwhelmed with all your beautiful messages about the newsletter that went out today with our first look into our weekend as a family of 4!”

Pregnant Mrs Hinch shared: “Huge congratulations to you and your wonderful family.”

“Congratulations to you all. Perfect – adore her name. Welcome to the world beautiful girl,” said another. A third follower commented: “Aaah huge congratulations what a cute name.”

‘No desire to push a baby out of my vagina’

It comes after she revealed plans to have a C-section and to allow cameras to capture the birth.

Charlotte explained recently: “I had a C-section with Alba, and it was such a good experience.

“I like to be in control – especially after my ectopic pregnancy [in 2016]. Waking up from that operation and being told I almost died and lost two reproductive organs was awful.

“I never want to feel out of control like that again. I would always only have a C-section anyway, I have absolutely no desire to push a baby out of my vagina as it is too hard.”

Charlotte has shared the first pics of the little girl (Credit: Instagram)

Charlotte Crosby pregnancy news

The former Geordie Shore star shared her pregnancy news back in September 2024.

She shared a video of her new clothing line – however, at the end of the video, it is revealed that Charlotte was pregnant!

“In my babies and business ERA,” she captioned the video.

“Delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!” she then continued.

“Congrats on baby number 2,” Chloe Ferry – a fellow Geordie Shore alumni – commented.

“I’m so proud of you forever my girl!! I can’t wait for the day to come we all have our families together! And also can’t we just take a minute at how UNREAL you look wowowow that range!!! Love u so much,” Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei wrote.

“Congratulations my love,” Love Island‘s Jess Harding added.

The star is now a mum of two (Credit: MTV)

Jake was ‘devastated’ after finding out they were having another girl

Weeks before the bundle of joy arrived, Charlotte Crosby’s fiancé revealed he was ‘devastated’ to learn they were expecting another baby daughter.

The TV star admitted that the gender reveal moment was filmed for their TV show, and he was a bit disappointed when they found out.

She said: “He wanted a boy so bad. I don’t want to ruin his reaction – because it was a big one, but we’re filming a TV show at the minute and we filmed the whole gender reveal, so I don’t want to give too much away, but he was devastated.

“Now, he’s come round to the idea, so it’s all good.”

