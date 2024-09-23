Charlotte Crosby has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second baby.

Telly legend and Celebrity Big Brother winner Charlotte is already a proud mum to daughter Alba Jean, born in October 2022, who she shares with fiancé Jake Ankers.

And now, the family is getting ready to welcome another arrival – with Charlotte revealing she is “so excited”.

The pair are expecting their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Crosby pregnant with baby number two

On Sunday (September 22) Charlotte – who appeared on the Aussie version of I’m A Celeb in 2020 – took to her Instagram to reveal her pregnancy news. She uploaded a video of her modelling looks from her new clothing range Pepper Girls Club.

Near the end of the clip, Charlotte then joined Jake and Alba Jean on the beach, where Charlotte could be seen cradling her baby bump and looking at a scan photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

Charlotte ‘so excited to be a family of 4’

She captioned the post: “In my babies and business ERA. Delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and I’m so proud of it!! We are so excited to be a family of 4!”

Jake also re-shared the clip and commented: “Our family is growing, baby number two on the way.”

The TV legend is already a proud mum to a daughter (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Crosby and Jake

Charlotte and Jake began dating in late 2021. In April 2022, Charlotte announced that they were expecting a baby together. She gave birth in October 2022.

In November 2023, Charlotte revealed that she and Jake were engaged. The businessman popped the question while the couple were on a romantic getaway in Dubai.

“Happiest woman in the world,” she captioned a snap of Jake on one knee. “Yes yes yes and yes @jake_ankers you are my best friend you are my life [heart emojs]. I CANT BELIEVE I’M ENGAGED AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHh. Best night ever.”

Read more: Inside Strictly star Pete Wicks’ wild love life – from five ill-fated romances with his TOWIE co-stars to an I’m A Celeb favourite and why he’s a ‘red flag’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.