Charlotte Crosby of Geordie Shore and Celebrity Big Brother fame is set to welcome another baby into her growing family very soon.

However, her fiancé, Jake Ankers, had something of a different reaction to learning they were having a baby girl…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers expecting second baby

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte announced back in September that she was pregnant again.

The 34 year old shared the news in an Instagram video, in which she also promoted her new clothing range.

“In my babies and business ERA. Delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!” she captioned the video.

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and I’m so proud of it!! We are so excited to be a family of 4!” she then continued.

In a gender reveal, Charlotte and Jake learned that they will be having another baby girl.

Jake and Charlotte are having another baby (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Crosby reveals Jake’s reaction to baby girl news

Speaking to The Mirror recently, Charlotte revealed that Jake had had a less than enthusiastic response to learning that they were having another girl.

“He wanted a boy so bad. I don’t want to ruin his reaction – because it was a big one, but we’re filming a TV show at the minute and we filmed the whole gender reveal, so I don’t want to give too much away, but he was devastated,” Charlotte said.

He was devastated.

“Now, he’s come round to the idea, so it’s all good.”

Charlotte went on to explain that she can’t wait to welcome her daughter – as it will mean her pregnancy will finally be over.

“I’m so ready to have this baby now. I can’t wait. I’ve been throwing up all morning! I was still being sick right up until I had my first baby, and it’s been the same this time. I actually hadn’t been sick for about three weeks, and I thought it was over – but then, wow, this morning it hit me like a ton of bricks,” she then added.

Charlotte’s house was targeted by thieves (Credit: SK Unmasked Podcast / YouTube)

Charlotte and Jake’s home targeted

In November, Charlotte and Jake were left terrified when their home was targeted by machete-wielding thieves.

Taking to Instagram, Jake spoke of the shocking incident.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but some little [bleep] tried to rob my house with my two year old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete,” he said in a video.

He then went on to say that he was “amazed” he managed to chase them all out. However, he didn’t manage to catch them.

Read more: All the celebrity stars having babies in 2025 – Jennifer Lawrence and Megan Fox to Princess Beatrice

What do you think of Jake’s reaction? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.