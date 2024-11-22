Charlotte Crosby had her house targeted by thieves while she was upstairs with her two-year-old daughter.

It’s been reported that a gang of masked robbers stormed inside Charlotte’s house, armed with machetes.

The 34-year-old, who is eight months pregnant, was upstairs in her ‘£1million’ Sunderland home with her young daughter.

Her fiancé Jake Ankers has since taken to social media revealing he attempted to catch the robbers.

Charlotte Crosby is currently eight months pregnant (Credit: Heike Zwanziger/Future Image/Cover Images)

Charlotte Crosby house

Speaking on an Instagram story, Jake said: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but some little [expletive] tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete.”

He continued, admitting he was “amazed” that he managed to chase “all four of them out,” but unfortunately he couldn’t catch them.

He appealed to his followers that if any of them have any information to message him immediately. Jake then provided the detail that one of them was wearing a red balaclava.

The couple moved into the home in 2021, the same year they began dating. Two years ago they welcomed their first child, Alba Jean.

Then in September this year, Charlotte revealed they are expecting their second child together.

After his initial Instagram stories, Jake posted an update to his followers, thanking them for the support.

Charlotte Crosby’s house was targeted by thieves while she and her daughter were upstairs (Credit: ITV/ This Morning YouTube)

It read: “Thank you everyone for all the messages. Me and the girls are safe! Very lucky and counting our blessings tonight. The police are dealing with this now so hopefully they can get some results and catch these people.”

While he confirmed his daughter was present, it’s unknown if the masked men made contact with anyone in the house, or if Charlotte’s daughter saw them.

Charlotte and Jake initially met on New Year’s Eve in 2015, when Jake asked to get a photo with her. Then later Charlotte’s friend encouraged her to follow him on Instagram.

Despite that encounter, the pair’s romance didn’t start until 2021.

Read more: Kerry Katona admits it ‘feels like a death’ amid her split with Ryan Mahoney

What do you think of the news? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix