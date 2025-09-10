Charlotte Crosby has supported her mum after she revealed she is battling cancer for a second time.

The I’m A Celeb star’s beloved mum, Letitia, 56, previously faced a heartbreaking battle with breast cancer in 2022.

But now, Letitia has shared with fans that she recently found out she had skin cancer on her face just hours before flying abroad for a holiday.

Her mum has been diagnosed with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte Crosby’s mum reveals cancer diagnosis

On Tuesday (September 9) Charlotte’s mum, Letitia took to her Instagram and shared an emotional video where she discussed her cancer diagnosis.

She revealed: “I had a bit of a shock, I went to the hospital about three hours before I was due to board a plane and found out I have skin cancer on my face.

“It is not great and certainly not what I wanted to hear either as I do actually wear factor 50. Obviously, I am gutted.”

‘This has really rocked and shocked me’

Letitia then went on to share what she thinks will happen, in a bid to try and beat the disease.

“It will likely result in a biopsy and a skin graft. I don’t really talk about things like this and didn’t talk about my breast cancer too much.

“This has really rocked me and shocked me and so I feel like it is something I should say and make people aware of as you have to be careful.”

She shared an Instagram Story (Credit: InstagramStory)

Charlotte’s mum ‘gutted’

On her Instagram Story, Letitia uploaded a picture of where her cancer had formed on her cheek.

Meanwhile, in the caption, Letitia also said: “I don’t use sunbeds I wear [factor] 50 on face [and factor] 30 on body and I not been anywhere lately apart from OZ which I feel is where this has started from! I am gutted I really am!”

Letitia’s followers soon rushed to the comments section to send their support. One person wrote: “Omg Letitia! I’m so sorry to hear that I’m thinking of you.” Another added: “Sending you so much love and strength.”

Her daughter Charlotte also reacted the news and commented eight love heart emojis.

