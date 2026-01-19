Reality star Charlotte Crosby is among the many celebs who celebrated the birth of Adam Frisby and Jamie Corbett’s baby girl.

Fashion brand owner Adam and his internet personality fiancé Jamie Corbett shared the wholesome news with their followers yesterday (January 18).

Their daughter was born via surrogate in Connecticut on Friday (January 16).

Adam and Jamie announce birth of baby girl

Within their announcement, Adam and Jamie showed off their newborn in a series of adorable snaps.

While documenting their experience holding their daughter, they were also captured in the hospital with their surrogate mother, Krista Scelza.

“I don’t even have the words to describe this feeling. 16/1/26… the most incredible day of our lives,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“Our baby girl was born, 6lbs 15oz and she is absolutely perfect. We are completely and utterly in love with her. She arrived the day after that incredibly special pink sky… a sign that so many of you felt with us and now we know why. She was born with two perfectly placed red marks on her eyelids and without knowing a single thing about our story, the nurse said to us… “It means she was kissed by an angel before entering the world.””

The pair said the “entire birth was the most surreal, emotional experience ever”.

While praising Krista, they added: “We already had the utmost respect for women, but this took it to a whole new level. What she has done – carrying and protecting our daughter until she could meet her dads… is something we will be forever grateful for.”

“We’re running on very little sleep, but we’ve never felt higher in life. The best day. The biggest love. Our whole world changed forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Frisby (@fr15by)

Charlotte Crosby leads celebrity support

Following the emotional announcement, many celebs took to the comments section to offer their support.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Charlotte Crosby lead the pack, writing: “Ahhhh the makes me so happy……getting the call from you guys is a moment I will remember absolutely forever. She’s here, she’s perfect and she healthy.”

The former Geordie Shore star added: “She’s finally with her daddies! And @sincerely_krista deserves every well wish possible! Protecting and growing baby girl. She is one incredible woman! I can’t wait to hold baby girl.”

Charlotte Crosby celebrated the baby news (Credit: ITV)

“Congratulations,” Stacey Solomon added.

“Welcome to the world darling girl soooo happy for you both, your best chapter yet,” Dani Dyer shared.

“SO happy for you both!! Can’t wait to meet baby girlie,” Charlotte Dawson remarked.

Read more: This Morning halted as Charlotte Crosby admits wedding to Jake Ankers has been put on hold

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.