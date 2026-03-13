Prince William and Kate Middleton’s unconventional sleeping arrangement ‘exposed’

Royal sleeping arrangements are not usually a topic people spend much time thinking about. However, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton once had a rather unusual setup in their home at Kensington Palace.

Curious about what life was like behind palace walls? Here is what has been reported about their living situation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘odd’ sleeping arrangements

Although the couple tend to keep their private life largely out of the spotlight, reports have previously revealed an unconventional detail about their bedtime routine.

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Unlike many couples, William and Kate did not sleep in an upstairs bedroom during their time at Kensington Palace.

Instead, the layout of their residence reportedly explains the arrangement. A floor plan of Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace shows that the principal bedroom was actually located on the ground floor.

While the historic residence is often described as an apartment, it is far more substantial than the word might suggest.

Royal author Christopher Warwick previously spoke about the property during an appearance on True Royalty’s Royal Beat. He explained why the royal homes inside Kensington Palace are referred to as apartments despite their large size.

He said: “All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment.

“They are not. If you think of Kensington Palace in a way, it is built around three courtyards. If you kind of think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses. Because they are all joined, but separate houses.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have had a bit of an unconventional sleeping arrangement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Do Prince William and Kate Middleton sleep in separate bedrooms?

Over the years, there has been plenty of speculation about whether royal couples share bedrooms.

The discussion often comes up because it has been widely reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had separate sleeping quarters during their marriage.

Whether Prince William and Princess Kate follow a similar arrangement at their current home remains unclear.

The couple previously lived at Adelaide Cottage, which has four bedrooms and was home to them and their three children. Because of that, some observers believe separate bedrooms there may have been unlikely.

Now, however, they reside at Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate. The property is said to have eight bedrooms, which would certainly make separate sleeping arrangements possible if they wished.

William and Kate now live at Forest Lodge (Credit: PA-Reuters/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Interestingly, separate bedrooms have historically been common among members of the British upper class.

Prince Philip’s cousin Lady Pamela Hicks once spoke about the tradition while discussing royal living arrangements. Her comments appeared in Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch.

Lady Pamela explained: “In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms. You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around. Then when you are feeling cosy you share your room sometimes. It is lovely to be able to choose.”

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