Giovanni Pernice ‘to make UK TV comeback’ following Strictly report as fans thrilled

Former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is expected to make his return to UK TV after leaving the hit BBC show earlier this year.

Giovanni has remained in the headlines over the past year after his 2023 dance partner, Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, accused him of behaving inappropriately behind the scenes. As a result, the BBC underwent a long investigation and Giovanni didn’t return to Strictly this year. In the meantime, he has been busy working on Italy’s edition of the show.

Following the investigation, the BBC cleared Giovanni of physical aggression towards Amanda. However, they upheld six of the 17 complaints.

Giovanni’s series of Celebrity Hunted is expected to air next year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ‘to appear on Celebrity Hunted’

After disappearing from our screens all year, Giovanni is set to return for Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted in early 2025. The show sees celebrities go on the run across mainland UK while an elite team of hunters try to track them down.

Giovanni recorded his episode back in 2022. However, after the Strictly scandal, his series was reportedly put on pause.

“It was absolutely right to shelve Hunted while the BBC took the time to unravel the claims against Giovanni. It was filmed in 2022 and due to screen last year, but will now air in early 2025,” an inside source claimed to The Sun.

After the BBC’s investigation, a source close to Giovanni said he is “pleased he was cleared of the serious allegations and is optimistic about the future”.

ED! has contacted Giovanni’s reps for comment.

Giovanni is embarking on a UK tour in 2025 (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’m back baby!’

Meanwhile, 2025 is set to be a big year for Giovanni. In addition to his episode of Celebrity Hunted, he will spend the first quarter of the year on tour across the UK.

“I’m back baby !! Book now if you haven’t yet,” he wrote in his caption after attaching the poster to his new show, The Last Dance.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement.

“Great to have you back in the UK soon,” one user wrote. “We’re ready and waiting!” another person shared.

“I’m so excited. Can’t wait to see you,” a third remarked. “I cannot wait to see you on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted!” a fourth commented.

