Amanda Abbington praises ‘incredible’ Giovanni Pernice in resurfaced video

Former Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington has been seen praising dancing pro partner Giovanni Pernice in a resurfaced video.

Amanda competed on Strictly with the Italian dancer last year. Despite a successful run, the Sherlock actor suddenly quit the competition and later accused Giovanni of inappropriate conduct.

As the BBC underwent an investigation, it was announced Giovanni would not be returning to the show’s 20th anniversary series. However, it was later revealed that he was cleared of the majority of the allegations thrown at him.

That said, a resurfaced Instagram video of Amanda doing the rounds showcases her gushing about Giovanni while she was still on the show.

Amanda Abbington refers to Giovanni Pernice as ‘incredible’

In the video, obtained by Daily Mail, Amanda can be seen in her car talking about rehearsing with Giovanni while picking up her two children.

After mentioning costume fittings, spray tans, and press interviews, Amanda added: “We have to be careful, because we swear a lot, me and Giovanni. We are really bad swearers, we make each other laugh with our swearing.”

“We did our dance for the first time in the studio – three times for the cameras. I love our dance, it’s a beautiful thing,” she added.

Continuing to praise Giovanni, Amanda said: “He’s an incredible choreographer, Giovanni, he’s amazing. And he’s created something really beautiful, I think. So, we’re both very pleased.”

While the pair seemingly got along during the early stages, Amanda decided to leave Strictly during the sixth week. At the time, she said it was due to personal reasons.

BBC upheld six of the 17 complaints against Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

The BBC upheld six of 17 complaints against Giovanni

After Amanda left Strictly, she accused him of verbal abuse and inappropriate sexual conduct.

During an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight, she detailed some of the alleged inappropriate behavior during rehearsals.

“When I got a dance step right, he would outline his erection in his trousers and tell me that’s what my dance move had made happen, because I’d got it right,” she said.

On the morning of her Strictly exit, Amanda found two lumps in her breast while in the shower. “I’d got the all-clear after a mammogram a couple of months before,” she revealed.

Amanda said she “couldn’t concentrate” while working on a cha-cha-cha with Giovanni. She claims he told her she “couldn’t get it” and was “useless.”

Before telling him she had found two lumps, she insisted he “refused to even look at me.”

Following the investigation, the BBC cleared Pernice of physical aggression towards Amanda. However, they upheld six of the 17 complaints.

