Martine McCutcheon has admitted to being in denial over her own health diagnosis after the death of her brother, Laurence John.

The TV star was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder after the death of her brother, who was also known as L.J, in 2022.

L.J was just 31 years old. Chatting in a new interview, Martine has opened up about her struggle to even get out of bed on a morning, following such a tragic loss.

Martine sadly lost her brother in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon opens up about diagnosis after loss of brother

Speaking on A Gentle Star: The Showercast on October 23, Martine discussed her struggles.

She explained: “At first I went into, I went into denial. Completely into denial, because my brother had passed away.

“I’ve been diagnosed with ME, and I just thought, I can’t take this diagnosis on and whatever it means. I need to just keep going at life the way that I am. And in a way, I was kind of right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

“And then when I did finally look at it, I cried, I cried, cried and cried, I grieved, and it was just for if only I’d known how different things could have been, how much more with ease I would have been able to have done things.”

Martine suffered a double diagnosis shortly after the tragic loss of her brother (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

Martine went on to discuss navigating her diagnosis, stating: “I always felt there were certain things that I looked at differently, different things I struggled with compared to other people, but different things I found so easy, and I realised, when I got my ADD diagnosis, that I had spent so much time trying to be a square in a round circle, and it was exhausting.

“It was so draining. It was just so hard. And in a way, I feel like I wasn’t meant to find out, as sad as it was, because I did lose a lot of things in my life.

“I did struggle with a lot of things that I don’t think I would have done necessarily. I think that if I’d have known before those four years ago that I had ADD, I don’t know if I would have been able to have coped with it the way that I do now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Martine’s brother died aged just 31

Martine shared that her brother had died with “no medical explanation” in 2022.

She said on Instagram: “My heart is forever broken. My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, 2 weeks ago. He was 31 years old.

“There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.

“L.J (Laurence John) was born when I was 15 years old. From the moment I first held him in my arms, I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him. He was such a character!

“He made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great play list, bringing people together and generally having a giggle.”

Read more: Martine McCutcheon’s marriage ‘issues’ ‘revealed’ as star ‘totally stunned’ by split from husband Jack

Did you listen to Martine’s recent interview? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.