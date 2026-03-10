Kim and Moira face each other in prison in Emmerdale ITVX episode and fans are stunned at the outcome

*WARNING: This article contains Emmerdale spoilers about Kim Tate and Moira Dingle from Tuesday March 10 episode that has not yet aired on ITV, but is already available on ITVX and Youtube.

There is a huge moment ahead in Emmerdale tonight as Moira Dingle comes face to face with Kim Tate in prison. And viewers who have already watched the episode on ITVX say the outcome of their showdown is not what they expected.

Moira summons Kim to see her in the visiting room, setting the stage for a tense confrontation between the two strong-willed characters.

Moira summons Kim to visit her tonight (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Moira come face to face in Emmerdale tonight

Joe Tate has spent weeks quietly plotting against the Dingles as he attempts to seize control of Butler’s Farm.

He has already blackmailed Robert and Victoria into selling their share and is now applying the same pressure to Cain.

With Cain cornered after stealing Joe’s car and being caught on camera, Joe has left him with very little room to manoeuvre.

In tonight’s episode, Kim takes Joe to task for targeting the Dingles again. Joe insists he is the victim in all of this. Kim is unimpressed and tells him he should have spoken to her before taking matters into his own hands.

Joe clearly feels underappreciated, but Kim makes it clear his feelings are not her concern.

Later, Kim heads to the prison to meet Moira. Moira wastes no time getting to the point, telling her: “Let’s stop playing games and let the grown-ups sort this out instead.”

For those planning to watch the episode live tonight, we will not reveal exactly what happens next. But viewers who have already streamed the instalment say the result of their meeting is a real surprise.

“Well, well, well. Wasn’t expecting that…” one fan wrote on social media.

Another admitted they “didn’t trust” the outcome, while someone else said they were excited to see what happens next.

Moira must stand firm, declare fans (Credit: ITV)

Poll shows what should happen next

The drama comes just days after a poll run on Emmerdale Insider revealed exactly how strongly viewers feel about Butler’s Farm.

A huge 83 per cent of those who voted said Moira should not sell the farm to the Tates under any circumstances.

Comments included: “Nooooooo, don’t sell the farm. Fight them all the way,” and “No. Drive your tractor through manure and splash Joe all over with it that would be a great laugh.”

Others pointed out how much the farm means to Moira, especially with daughter Holly buried there.

“Emmerdale needs a happy ending for that family,” one viewer wrote.

Some fans did suggest selling could still be an option, just not to the Tates. Ideas included Caleb buying it to help the family out, Graham taking it on, or handing it back to Robert so it could be farmed under the Sugden name again.

Whatever the outcome of tonight’s dramatic meeting between Kim and Moira, it is clear that the battle over Butler’s Farm is far from over and could change the future of farming in the village.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

