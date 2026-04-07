Coronation Street follow-up: As Sam clashes with Will, fans predict major mental health diagnosis on the horizon

Coronation Street fans were left seriously concerned after Tuesday night’s episode (April 7), as Sam Blakeman’s troubling behaviour took another worrying turn.

The young character accused Will of insulting him – despite Will insisting he’d done nothing wrong – and the scenes have now sparked fears that a major mental health storyline could be on the horizon.

Fans are concerned for the state of Sam’s mental health (Credit: ITV)

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Sam’s struggling to cope

Sam’s struggles have been building for a while, ever since Megan began getting into his head. The pressure has clearly been mounting, with Sam becoming increasingly convinced that both Megan and Will are targeting him.

He’s accused Will of making intimidating phone calls, despite there being little evidence to back this up. And when Will appeared genuinely confused during a conversation with Liam, Sam pleaded with him to stay away – insisting he wasn’t afraid.

Still denying any involvement, Will later told Eva that Sam seemed to have a vendetta against him. Eva, meanwhile, had her own opinions when it came to Nick and Leanne.

Things took a more dramatic turn at the end of the episode. Sam suddenly believed he could see Will behind him, hurling insults his way. Panicked, he ran off – only to stumble and fall to the ground.

Nick quickly rushed to his son’s side, desperate to understand what had caused such distress.

How serious will the storyline go? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict serious mental health storyline for Sam

Viewers are now convinced that what Sam is seeing and hearing may not be real-– which would explain Will’s confusion when confronted earlier in the episode.

Taking to social media, fans have begun speculating that the show could be setting up a serious mental health storyline for Sam, with some even suggesting a possible schizophrenia diagnosis.

One fan commented: “”What does everyone think about Will’s phone call to Sam in today’s episode? Will’s voice in the call sounded quite off which was possibly not intentional but was just suss. In my opinion, it only makes sense to be a paranoia / psychosis situation on Sam’s behalf… There’s been gradual hints to Sam’s mental decline and lack of stability in recent episodes and his growing distrust of those around him, so just assuming this is a direction they could go with for him in the future.”

Another person also added: “Yeah, I was suspicious about that too. Why would Will ever call Leanne’s phone to threaten Sam? I think the writers are going to make Sam a schizophrenic. It can be triggered by stress, or trauma.”

A third person shared: “I’m wondering if Sam is getting a schizophrenia storyline. First paranoia, now an auditory hallucination.”

With Sam’s behaviour becoming more concerning by the episode, viewers will be watching closely to see whether this storyline develops further – and just how serious things could become for him.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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