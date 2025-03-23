Ruth Langsford reportedly made a “shock” discovery that led to the end of her marriage to Eamonn Holmes.

The former showbiz couple shocked fans when their split was announced back in May last year. Ruth, 65, and Eamonn, 65 were married for 14 years and share a son, Jack, 22.

Following their public split, Eamonn revealed his new relationship with dating counsellor Katie Alexander, 43. Ruth, on the other hand, is currently single.

However, it has now been claimed that their marriage ended after Ruth found out that Eamonn was “sharing intimate chats” with another woman.

‘Real reason’ for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

Since their split last year, Ruth and Eamonn have kept mostly quiet about their separation.

Recently, Ruth broke her silence, admitting that the divorce had been “very painful” for her – especially as it played out in the public eye.

But now, an insider has claimed that Ruth discovered Eamonn was secretly chatting to another woman on the phone, when he allegedly thought he was home alone.

Ruth ‘horrified’ after Eamonn discovery

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that a week after discoing his secret phone call, Ruth reportedly found messages on Eamonn’s laptop as well. This was something the insider said was a “real kick in the teeth” for Ruth.

“Eamonn thought he was in the house alone while he was chatting on the phone. But Ruth could hear him from elsewhere in the house and was totally horrified.

“She confronted Eamonn. It was quite a shock – for both of them,” a source told the publication.

‘It was a real kick in the teeth’

The insider went on to claim Eamonn “had no idea” Ruth was at home at the time.

They added: “It was a huge blow to Ruth, particularly as she had been devoted to caring for Eamonn during his physical health issues. To discover he was sharing intimate chats with another woman was a real kick in the teeth for Ruth.”

The discovery of Eamonn’s alleged secret phone call and also the messages on his laptop was said to have been “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

ED! has contacted Ruth and Eamonn’s representatives for comment.

