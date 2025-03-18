Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up latest as Giovanni Pernice, Rebekah Vardy, Eamonn Holmes and Jack P Shepherd tipped to appear

The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother is just around the corner – and the rumoured line-up looks incredible!

The ITV show returns to screens next month – with AJ Odudu and Will Best back at the helm. Last year’s series saw the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Zeze Millz, Louis Walsh and Colson Smith head inside the famous house.

But it was reality star David Potts who was crowned the champ.

And with a new series looming, who are the famous faces tipped to be heading in the iconic house? Here, we’re taking a look at the rumoured 2025 line-up.

The Corrie star has been tipped for a CBB stint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up

This week, bookies CardPlayer has come up with a definitive list on who they think will enter the most famous house in the UK.

According to CardPlayer, some of our favourite stars could be heading into the infamous pad.

Daniel Curtis, also known by their drag queen alter ego Danny Beard, is a hot favourite to enter with odds of 1/3.

Love Island star Chris Hughes is 4/11 to enter, with Daley Thompson and Coronation Street legend Jack P Shepherd a joint third favourite for a spot in the country’s most famous house with odds of 2/5.

WAG Rebekah Vardy is another famous face tipped to sign up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is tipped to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Meanwhile, less than a year since his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury is 4/6 to sign up, while Annie Kilner is 8/11.

WAG Rebekah Vardy has odds of 4/5, followed by Eamonn Holmes. The former This Morning presenter has odds of 10/11.

Ex-Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice has also been tipped to appear, following his shock exit from the show last year. He has odds of 10/11.

American star Lisa Rinna is also a rumoured contestant with odds of 6/4.

Giovanni could be set to live in the famous house for a few weeks (Credit: BBC)

From Strictly to CBB?

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Card Player, said: “We could see the return of Giovanni Pernice to our screens in the near future, with the former Strictly Come Dancing Professional tipped to appear in this year’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

“Pernice is odds-on at 10/11 to join the Celebrity Big Brother house when the new series airs. GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is also a 10/11-shot.

“It’s however drag queen Daniel Curtis who tops the market, who is as short as 1/3 to appear on the series, with both Chris Hughes and Daley Thompson making the top three in the betting at 4/11 and 2/5 respectively.”

