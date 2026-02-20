‘Devastated’ Ruth Langsford admits she was ‘broken’ by Eamonn Holmes split as she reveals ‘shock’ way marriage ended

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her split from husband Eamonn Holmes, admitting “it was a complete shock”.

The former showbiz couple stunned fans when their split was announced back in May 2024. Ruth, 65, and Eamonn, 66, were married for 14 years and share a son, Jack, 22.

Following their public split, Eamonn revealed his new relationship with dating counsellor Katie Alexander. Ruth, on the other hand, is currently single.

And now, Ruth has recalled how she was “broken” at the start of their separation before she gave herself a “good talking to”.

Ruth Langsford ‘wasn’t strong’ at start of Eamonn Holmes split

In a new interview, Ruth opened up about her split from Eamonn and candidly admitted “I just didn’t think I’d find myself here”.

The Loose Women star shared that she “had a very happy marriage” but noted how “of course you question yourself: did I miss something, was I not aware, was I too busy?”

Nonetheless, Ruth declared that there is “no point playing the blame game”.

Ruth went on to recall to MailOnline: “I just didn’t think I’d find myself here, and I wasn’t strong at the start. I was broken. Broken heart. Broken dreams. We all have an image of how we think our life and future is going to be. This wasn’t mine.”

‘You’re not going to die from divorce’

Ruth continued: “I was devastated. We had gone from being a couple, traversing the usual ups and downs of a marriage, to an abrupt end. It was a huge shock.”

Ruth then revealed she “had to give myself a good talking to” because she was “catastrophising,” and thinking things like “I’m going to be on my own” and “I don’t have a partner, what am I going to do?” She went on to quip how she was acting “like some sad, lonely woman in a Jane Austen novel”.

Ruth added: “But then age and experience told me, ‘Ruth, you’re not going to die from this. I mean you are going to die, one day, but you’re not going to die from divorce.'”

Ruth’s relationship update

It comes after Ruth discussed forming a new relationship following her divorce from Eamonn. Despite Eamonn finding love again, Ruth explained in a new interview that she is in no rush.

“Never say never to starting a new relationship. I haven’t been put off having a relationship. I haven’t even been put off marriage,” she told woman&home.

“But I’m definitely not actively looking. Part of that is because I’ve actually realised I’m quite good on my own,” Ruth continued.

The Loose Women panelist has admitted to attending therapy following the split and said it has made he realise she is “independent and quite strong”.

With a new year in full swing, Ruth admitted she is “excited” about her future and what lies ahead. However, initially, she found the thought of a new chapter “scary”.

