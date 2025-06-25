Eamonn Holmes has been in a relationship with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander since mid-2024. However, she was noticeably absent from the TRIC Awards last night (Tuesday, June 24).

Now, the 43 year old has revealed why she gave the ceremony a miss, despite Eamonn’s big win.

Eamonn Holmes booed at the TRIC Awards

Last night saw 65-year-old Eamonn and the GB News team attend the TRIC (Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards.

The GB News Breakfast show was up for the Best News Programme Award, whilst Charlie Peters had been shortlisted for Best News Presenter.

Eamonn has been co-hosting the GB News Breakfast Show since he made the switch from ITV back in January 2022.

Last year, the Breakfast Show won the Best News Programme Award, and this year it repeated the trick!

However, when Eamonn went up to collect the award, alongside other members of the GB News team, he was heckled and booed.

Shouts of “get off” could be heard as Eamonn gave a speech.

“For the thousands of people who voted, that is brilliant for us so we say thank you, thank you, thank you, to anyone who did bother to vote,” he said.

Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend reveals why she skipped red carpet

Despite his big win, Eamonn attended the ceremony without his girlfriend Katie by his side.

Taking to her Instagram, Katie explained why she wasn’t going to be attending. She posted a picture of herself relaxing in a sauna with “Peace and Quiet” and “Be mindful” stickers posted on her story.

“Was going to the TRIC Awards, but I’d rather protect my mental health and inner peace than be subjected to more online hate from people who don’t know me,” she wrote.

She did, however, later share a snap of Eamonn and the GB News team on stage, accepting the award. “Winner winner, chicken dinner!!!” she captioned the story.

Katie on ‘death threats’ after ‘year of hell’ with Eamonn

Earlier this month, Katie revealed that she’d had a “year from hell” after being revealed as Eamonn’s girlfriend.

Taking to her Instagram story, she added that there had been “lies about me and death threats from people who have never met me.”

“Not only did my mental health suffer, but also my children’s did. One thing I don’t do is forget. But a huge thank you to my friends and family who know me, and the truth. And those have supported me through the past year,” she then added.

