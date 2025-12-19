Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release video featuring Archie and Lilibet with Christmas message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new video montage of the past year to mark the 2025 Christmas season.

The digital greeting was shared on their official website on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation.

In the montage, sweet clips of their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, appeared.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their 2025 Christmas message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release 2025 Christmas video

Alongside the video, a message read: “On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year.”

In a break from tradition, this year’s card was a two-minute video montage that captured highlights from the couple’s public engagements and charitable projects this year, along with rare appearances by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Among the standout moments was footage from their recent visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, a non-profit community kitchen.

We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year.

Archie was seen helping prepare food, scooping ingredients from a mixing bowl, while Lilibet watched proudly nearby.

In one sweet moment, the children joined their parents in wheeling food to the oven, all wearing matching “Our Big Kitchen” baseball caps.

Lilibet wore a red tartan dress with her bright hair in a long braid, while Archie sported a yellow top. According to Archewell, the family helped prepare and package meals for people facing food insecurity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to share a video montage of their philanthropic work (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry’s Christmas cards

This year’s video card continues a trend for the Sussexes. The couple have gradually moved away from traditional posed portraits in favour of highlighting their philanthropic work and values.

Since their 2018 debut holiday card, a romantic black-and-white photo from their wedding reception, Harry and Meghan’s greetings have reflected key chapters of their life.

In 2019, baby Archie was introduced. 2020 featured a painted illustration of their Montecito home. Meanwhile, 2021 saw the first public image of baby Lilibet.

But from 2022 onward, their cards shifted in tone. That year’s black-and-white glamour shot, with no children pictured, marked what body language expert Judi James called a “symbolic closing of the doors on their family life”.

The 2023 and 2024 cards followed suit. One shared a snap from the Invictus Games, the next featured a montage from the Sussexes’ humanitarian work. This evolution has drawn a clear line between their public image and private life.

The Waleses also released their 2025 Christmas card this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Other royal Christmas cards and messages

Earlier this week, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2025 Christmas card.

The card featured a family photo of the Wales family, taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year.

A message from the couple read: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

