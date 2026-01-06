Meghan Markle mocked for ‘catastrophically bad’ As Ever website blunder that ‘exposed’ sluggish sales

Meghan Markle’s As Ever lifestyle brand faced fresh online scrutiny this week after a website glitch appeared to reveal internal stock numbers. The brief error prompted widespread speculation about sales and inventory levels.

On Monday, January 5, users browsing the As Ever website noticed something unusual. When they increased quantities of certain items in their online baskets, specific inventory figures appeared on screen.

Screenshots were quickly shared online. One widely circulated image appeared to show 137,435 boxes of the brand’s signature fruit spread available for purchase.

The glitch was later fixed. However, the images had already spread. Critics seized on the moment to question how much stock may be sitting unsold.

As Ever website glitch triggers mockery

A royal commentator account, @RNN_RoyalNews, posted a critical analysis of the figures. They claimed that just 20 of the 137,435 fruit spread boxes had sold within a 12 hour period.

“At this time, Meghan is sitting on roughly $23 million worth of product in stock,” the account wrote. They suggested it could take years to clear the inventory if sales continued at the same pace. The situation was described as “catastrophically bad”.

Other social media users joined in.

“Me thinks she ordered way too much,” one wrote.

Another joked, “Coming soon to a T. J. Maxx near you.”

“She was absolutely sure all those products would sell like hotcakes,” another claimed. “She wrongly assumed her fame and popularity.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Several users argued the figures were being misunderstood. They suggested the numbers were likely placeholders. These are often used in white label or dropship online stores.

“This is not real inventory. It’s drop ship, white label,” one user wrote. “On the website, the admin just puts a high out-of-world number so they never have to worry about being sold out online.”

Meghan Markle previously addressed As Ever inventory growth

A source with inside knowledge of the business dismissed claims of poor sales. They said critics had misread what the glitch actually showed. According to them, the figures were not a real time reflection of stock or performance.

They suggested the numbers align with the brand’s longer-term growth strategy.

Meghan has spoken publicly about this approach before. In an interview with Bloomberg in August 2025, she discussed how demand exceeded expectations.

“We prepped for the second seasonal drop and 10x’d our inventory,” she said. “We thought for sure that would at least last for a couple of weeks. That sold out in a couple of hours.”

In a voiceover, host Emily Chang noted that Meghan would not share specific sales figures. She added that much of the brand’s inventory had sold out quickly.

Meghan also explained how rapidly the scale of production changed.

“Suddenly the conversation goes from, at the start of this year, talking about a few thousand jars and lids, to, ‘we need to do a purchase order of a million,'” she said.

A source went on to say that the numbers being debated online are consistent with what Meghan Markle has already described publicly whilst discussing As Ever. The brand significantly increased inventory after earlier launches sold out faster than expected.

As Ever launched in April 2025. It offers a curated range of lifestyle products. These include wine, spreads, teas and candles.

