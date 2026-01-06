Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden reveals real reason ‘national embarrassment’ Prince Harry should have police protection

Celia Walden has said she now believes Prince Harry should have his UK security protection reinstated.

Her comments come despite her continued criticism of the Duke of Sussex. The remarks mark a rare shift from a long-standing critic and reflect wider concern about Harry’s personal safety.

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden reconsiders Harry’s security needs

Walden, a journalist and author, has frequently criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She has often been dismissive of the Duke’s actions since stepping back from royal duties. However, recent developments have prompted her to reassess her position.

She admitted she surprised herself with her reaction.

“I shocked the hell out of myself by thinking: ‘That was the right thing to do,'” she wrote. Despite this change of heart, Walden did not soften her wider views. She continued to describe Harry as a “whiny and deluded national embarrassment.”

Celia Walden has changed her tune about Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Even so, she argued that the risks facing him should not be ignored. She pointed to reports of a stalking incident in London last September. In her view, this underlined the reality of the security threat.

Walden made clear that her broader criticisms remain intact. She continues to disapprove of Harry’s public criticism of the Royal Family and the fallout from his memoir. However, she suggested that security should be considered separately from personal opinion.

“Being the king’s son isn’t his fault,” she wrote. She added that his position brings unavoidable security responsibilities. While she expressed frustration at the idea of taxpayer money being used, she concluded that protection is ultimately justified.

Walden also suggested that Meghan Markle may be unwilling to return to the UK. She speculated that the Duchess of Sussex “won’t be interested” in coming back. Even so, improved security could make future visits more practical for Harry.

There is increasing belief that restored protection would make travel to the UK easier. It could also open the door for Harry to visit with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry has been fighting for his security protection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s long running battle over protection

Prince Harry lost his automatic police protection after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Since then, he has pursued a series of legal challenges. His aim has been to secure full protection during visits to the UK.

Recent reports suggest the situation may now be nearing a resolution. A new risk assessment has reportedly taken place. Those close to the situation believe this has strengthened Harry’s position.

The issue carries wider significance beyond security alone. Friends of the Duke say he is keen for his children to build a relationship with King Charles. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are said not to have seen their grandfather since the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

While tensions within the family remain, Walden’s remarks highlight a notable shift. Even some of Prince Harry’s strongest critics now accept that security concerns cannot simply be set aside.

