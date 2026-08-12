King Charles has spoken out in a new statement after a devastating earthquake struck Colombia. It has tragically killed at least 181 people and injured thousands more.

In a message shared on Tuesday evening, the king said he and Queen Camilla felt “dreadfully saddened” by the loss of life and suffering caused by the 7.4-magnitude quake.

The monarch has also issued public messages following other disasters abroad. This includes a deadly train crash in Spain earlier this year. His latest statement focused on the bereaved, the injured and those still waiting for news of loved ones in Colombia.

King Charles has shared a statement following an earthquake in Colombia (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

King Charles sends condolences to Colombia in statement

Addressing the Colombian people, Charles said: “My wife and I were so dreadfully saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that has struck your country, and the tragic loss of life and suffering it has caused.

“At this most difficult of times, our special thoughts are with the bereaved and injured, those awaiting news of family and friends and the emergency responders working tirelessly to support those in need.”

He went on to praise the country’s “resilience and strength”. The king then offered his “deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences during this most challenging and distressing period”.

The message was signed “Charles R”.

Earthquake in Colombia

Colombian president Abelardo de la Espriella said at least 181 people had died after the earthquake struck on Monday.

Around 2,595 people were injured and at least 195 remained missing, according to the president.

The president also said 1,136 homes had been destroyed and more properties damaged.

The king often speaks out on tragedies around the world (Credit: Picture by: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

The king shares personal message following train crash in Spain

Earlier this year, the king spoke out following another tragedy.

On January 18, at least 40 people were killed and hundreds injured in a high-speed train crash in Andalusia, southern Spain. The train carried about 300 Madrid-bound passengers. It derailed and collided with an oncoming train.

In a personal message, Charles said: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appalling train accident in Southern Spain and of the many lives so tragically lost in such a disaster.

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“We offer our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident.”

He added: “We hold the people of Spain in our most heartfelt prayers and stand with you in deep sorrow at this painfully difficult time. Charles R.”

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