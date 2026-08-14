Perez Hilton remains in hospital after the August 4 self-harm livestream that sparked serious concern for the celebrity blogger.

Warning – this article discusses self-harm.

His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, has now spoken to Page Six in an effort to address speculation and share what she personally witnessed at his Miami home.

“I’m talking now for everyone who cares about him and has been sending their best wishes, but also because of all the rumours, false reporting, fake exclusives and made-up quotes going around,” she said.

Barbara stressed that she could only speak about her own experience. She also urged people to consider the effect of the incident and subsequent public scrutiny on Perez’s children and their mother.

Perez Hilton’s sister has spoken out (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Perez Hilton’s children remain the family’s priority

Barbara said her immediate concern on August 4 was protecting Perez’s three children. After finding her brother injured, she took them out of the house and contacted emergency services.

Once the children were safely away from the scene with a friend, Barbara returned to the property. She used towels to try to slow her brother’s bleeding while waiting for an ambulance. Perez was subsequently taken to hospital.

His mother, Teresita Lavandeira, has filed for temporary custody of his three children. Court documents cited by US outlets state that Perez voluntarily consented to the request, allowing Teresita to make necessary medical and educational decisions while he receives treatment.

Barbara said the arrangement was temporary. She explained that the family’s focus was on giving the children safety, stability, privacy and professional support, with the eventual goal of Perez caring for them again when he is well enough to do so safely.

Perez Hilton was hospitalised earlier this month (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Barbara shares update on Perez Hilton’s recovery

Perez’s family said in an August 8 update that he had suffered significant blood loss and other injuries requiring surgery.

Barbara told Page Six that he continues to receive medical care and does not currently have access to a phone, social media or the internet.

“His physical and mental recovery is going to take a lot of time, but we remain hopeful,” she said.

She declined to give a possible date for his return home. She said the family was following medical guidance and did not want any stage of his recovery to be rushed.

Barbara says she ‘didn’t recognise’ her brother

Recalling the day of the incident, Barbara said Perez, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr, had locked his bedroom door. She found this unusual because he normally kept it open.

After Perez stopped responding, she entered the bedroom and found him badly injured in the bathroom. She said she did not recognise her brother and felt as though she was looking at someone else.

“What I can say with certainty is that I didn’t recognise my brother when I looked at him,” she told Page Six. “I saw it in his eyes. They didn’t look the same. Then, a split second later, he smiled at me. It felt like I was staring at someone else.”

Barbara also addressed cruel messages describing her brother’s crisis as “karma” because of criticism he has faced over his past celebrity coverage.

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She acknowledged that Perez had caused harm earlier in his career but said he had tried to change over the past two decades. She added that his loved ones should not face abuse because of the public’s feelings towards him.

“Whatever anyone thinks about Mario, his children and our mother are innocent,” she said. “They shouldn’t be punished or tormented because of how people feel about him.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time in the UK on 116 123.