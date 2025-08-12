Gregg Wallace backlash as he addresses sexual harrassment allegations: ‘Give it a rest with the woe is me’

Ex MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has been hit with backlash as he once again broke his silence on the sexual harassment allegations levelled at him.

The disgraced greengrocer turned presenter took to social media this week (August 12) to discuss the matter in yet another video, but it didn’t exactly go down well with viewers…

Gregg Wallace has posted many Instagram videos addressing the allegations against him (Credit: Instagram)

Gregg Wallace discusses allegations

“Sexual harassment allegations,” Gregg said as he got straight to the point as he addressed fans in an Instagram video. “I think what I’m about to tell you may surprise you.”

“In the 6/7 month investigation, there was no evidence of sexual harassment,” he claimed. “Do you know why? Because nobody ever brought that complaint to the investigation in the first place. Now, after what you’ve been reading and listening to, doesn’t that surprise you?”

You’re on here literally every day playing the woe is me card. You weren’t sacked for no reason.

This is by no means the first video Gregg has put out on the topic since his axe from the BBC show. And it seems his followers are growing tired of the presenter – who told us he “would not go quietly” – rehashing the allegations against him.

What did the inquiry find?

The independent inquiry upheld 45 out of 83 allegations against the former MasterChef host.

These included 12 claims that he made inappropriate jokes and innuendos. 16 reports that he made sexually explicit remarks. Two allegations that he made sexualised comments to or about someone. And one allegation of unwanted touching.

Gregg’s followers rage

It didn’t take long for the star to face the wrath of his followers.

“Give it a rest with the woe is me, mate,” one commenter told him. “Why don’t you list every complaint that was upheld instead?”

Another agreed: “You are trying to deflect from the findings you were found to have done by focusing on the charges that you were not accused of.”

A third person also said: “You’re on here literally every day playing the woe is me card. You weren’t sacked for no reason.”

Meanwhile, a few fans also stepped in to fight Gregg’s corner. However, they still agreed that he needed to put the matter to bed.

“Rise above it now Gregg, leave it in the past,” one person said.

“Enough now, Gregg,” a second agreed. “Being anchored to the past, prevents you moving forward.”

“It’s all sad, just have to try and move on. I know it’s easier said than done x,” a third reassured him.

