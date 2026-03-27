Love Is Blind star jailed for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend he met on the Netflix show

Love Is Blind star Santiago Martínez has been jailed after being found guilty of attempting to murder his ex girlfriend, Emily Ceco, who he married on the hit show.

The 30-year-old has been handed a 15 year prison sentence following a shocking attack that left Emily with serious injuries.

A court heard Martínez pinned her down, tried to ‘choke’ her and left her with black eyes during the assault.

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Love Is Blind’s Santiago Martínez has been jailed for the attempted murder of his on-screen wife (Credit: Netflix)

He was convicted of attempted murder, repeated assault and unlawful detention.

Love Is Blind star jailed for attempted murder

Emily met Martínez on the 2024 series of Netflix’s Love Is Blind Argentina, where their relationship quickly developed.

After connecting in the pods, Martínez proposed and the pair went on to marry in a civil ceremony filmed for the show.

But in February 2025, shortly before a planned second wedding with family and friends, Martínez attacked Emily at their home.

She had just returned from her bachelorette party when the incident happened.

The wedding was immediately called off and she reported him to police.

A restraining order was put in place, banning Martínez from contacting her.

Following the allegations, Netflix removed scenes of their relationship and wedding from the platform.

Emily Ceco says she is worried about her safety once Martínez is released from jail (Credit: Netflix)

Emily has since spoken out after the sentencing, admitting she still fears for her safety in the future.

‘Justice has been done’

Speaking to local press in Argentina, Emily said: “I can’t believe it. I feel it’s over, I’m finally going to have peace. Justice has been done.”

She came face to face with Martínez in court as his defence statement was read out and said the experience left her “shaking”.

“My whole body was shaking. I was terrified. During his statement, he apologised and said he still loved me.

“I didn’t respond, but my brother went too far and told him, ‘If you loved her so much, why did you almost kill her? You beat her up coward’.”

Looking ahead, Emily shared her fears about what could happen when he is released.

“I have 15 years of peace ahead. I don’t know what will happen when he gets out, but I hope the justice system continues to protect me.

“If he tried to kill me when I gave him everything, I can’t imagine what he might do to me or my family after 15 years of anger.”

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