MAFS Australia’s Bec and Alissa ‘connection’ exposed after explosive dinner party claims

MAFS Australia delivered yet another dramatic twist during its explosive Dinner Party episode on Thursday night (March 26), when Bec stunned viewers by claiming she already knew Alissa before the show.

The revelation came amid chaotic scenes, with Brook’s return sparking major conflict alongside Gia. But while tensions were already high, Bec’s comment about having a past with Alissa only added more fuel to the fire.

Now, Alissa has spoken out to set the record straight.

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Bec claims she has ‘dirt’ on Alissa (Credit: Channel 4)

How do Bec and Alissa from MAFS Australia know each other?

During the episode, Bec – who has reportedly been fired from her job – told the group she “knows” Alissa because they are both from the same area, suggesting there was already bad blood between them.

She went even further, claiming she had “dirt” on Alissa from their time in Adelaide – a comment that appeared to explain her instant dislike.

However, Alissa has since shut down those claims, insisting their connection is minimal at best.

Speaking after the episode aired, she explained to Chattr: “She doesn’t know me. We have a few mutual friends. I had only met Bec briefly, once or twice at a mutual friend’s gathering. But, we never had a relationship. I didn’t know her from a bar of soap.”

Addressing the so-called “dirt”, Alissa added: “It’s funny. She thought she had dirt on me. But it wasn’t dirt. It was just mean. It was just her trying to tear me down, and gang up, which is just nasty.”

She also revealed tensions between the brides may have started long before the dinner party, claiming she and Stella were targeted in a group chat involving several other contestants.

Alissa doesn’t actually know Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

Dinner party drama spirals out of control

The confrontation unfolded as Brook returned to the experiment after leaving Chris, quickly joining forces with Gia and, briefly, Bec. While he hoped she was back for him, shortly after Brook had reunited with her ex-boyfriend.

Together, the group clashed with several of the brides, particularly Stella and Alissa, with insults flying across the table. At one point, they even made “loser” signs, with additional unseen footage later revealed due to the severity of the comments.

However, the dynamic soon shifted again. After Bec’s husband Danny spoke out against the behaviour, Brook and Gia dropped another bombshell – claiming Danny had been flirting with Gia and said she was more his type outside the experiment.

The revelation left Bec devastated, bringing an already volatile night to an emotional close.

With tensions still running high and alliances constantly shifting, it’s clear the fallout from this dinner party is far from over.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Luke’s heartbroken sisters admit it was ‘incredibly tough’ watching him struggle with Mel’s ‘cold shoulder’ treatment

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