MAFS Australia 2026: Brook confirms she’s pregnant and engaged to ex-boyfriend

MAFS Australia may still be playing out on screens, but away from the drama, one bride has already stepped into a whole new chapter. Brook Crompton has revealed she is expecting a baby – and is now engaged to her ex, Harry.

Brook was matched with Chris on the show, a groom who admitted he wasn’t entirely sold on the experiment before signing up.

Tensions rose after Brook discovered comments Chris had made about women in his audition tape. It also emerged that Brook had slept with her ex-boyfriend before entering the experiment – and had remained in contact with him during filming.

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Now, it’s that very ex who has become central to her life again.

Brook has confirmed she is pregnant (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia bride Brook pregnant and engaged

Speculation about Brook’s pregnancy first began circulating last month, before she later confirmed the news in a joint interview with her fiancé.

Since then, she has shared a more personal update on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the proposal as well as her baby scan.

She penned: “Baby boy on the way, and a forever with you. To our little boy, you have already filled our world with so much hope and love. The past year, and especially these last few months, have taught me more than I ever imagined about patience, love and the person I want to be. I’ve dreamed of being a mother for as long as I can remember. And sharing this journey with the person I love most makes it even more special.”

Harry proposed to Brook following their reconciliation (Credit: Instagram)

Brook also shared a heartfelt message to Harry, writing: “Harry, you are my rock, my safe place and my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true and for showing me what family truly feels like. I can’t wait to watch you become the father I know you will be.”

She finished by telling her unborn son he has already “changed our world in the most incredible way”.

Comments on Brook’s post have been turned off following backlash she received during the show, although fellow bride Mel has shown her support by liking the update.

Their baby boy is due in July (Credit: Instagram)

Has Chris said anything about Brook’s pregnancy?

This isn’t the first time Brook has opened up about her new chapter. Earlier this year, she and Harry spoke to Woman’s Day about their reunion and future together.

Brook said: “Everything has fallen into place. This is everything I ever wanted – to have a partner who supports me and loves me for me.”

The couple revealed they reconciled just two weeks after Brook left the experiment, with Harry admitting he “came crawling back”. Reports at the time also suggested he had sent her flowers while she was still filming MAFS with Chris.

Despite Brook previously claiming all of her exes had cheated on her, she clarified that wasn’t the case with Harry. Instead, their earlier split came down to “communication” issues.

Comparing Harry to her on-screen husband, Brook added: “He would never fat-shame a woman or speak about anyone badly. He sees the beauty in everyone. I had actually never been with someone that speaks about women that poorly. So, right from the start, I was like ‘This person is not for me’. It felt I had been paired with that person for ratings.”

And while Chris hasn’t spoken out directly, he has made his reaction known. After the interview was published, he shared a TikTok featuring the magazine cover, alongside a clip of himself looking around and shrugging – a response that many will see as saying it all without a single word.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Luke’s heartbroken sisters admit it was ‘incredibly tough’ watching him struggle

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