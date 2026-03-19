MAFS Australia’s Bec reveals why she split with rich ex-fiancé: ‘I can’t fly business class anymore’

MAFS Australia star Bec has been one of the most talked-about brides of the series so far. But it turns out her love life before the experiment was just as complicated as she actually had a fiancé.

While viewers have been watching her rocky start with Danny play out on screen, unseen details about her past engagement have now come to light.

And they reveal a very different chapter in her life.

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Bec refused to talk about her ex (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec opens up on split from ex-fiancé

Although Bec kept quiet about her previous relationships during the show, footage from her audition tape has since revealed why her engagement came to an end.

Her ex-fiancé, who she chose not to name, reportedly lived a very comfortable lifestyle. However, she quickly realised the relationship wasn’t right for her.

She said: “I would have to beg him to leave the house every three months. He just expected me to work full-time, cook, clean and sit at home.

“I knew I wasn’t going to do that. I was not going to marry someone who was not my person, and I knew it.”

Despite feeling confident in her decision to walk away, Bec admitted there were parts of that life she found hard to give up.

She added: “Walking away and thinking ‘Oh I can’t fly business class anymore everywhere and now my wages actually have to go towards a mortgage and vet bills and pay my own filler’. Yeah, that was hard.”

Adjusting back to single life also proved challenging, with Bec revealing she often felt left behind while others were settling down.

Bec and Danny seem to be better than ever (Credit: Channel 4)

Are Bec and Danny doing well on MAFS Australia?

On screen, Bec’s relationship with Danny has already had its ups and downs.

The pair hit an early hurdle when Danny admitted he didn’t feel a strong sexual chemistry between them. Something that clearly knocked Bec’s confidence.

Things escalated further during their honeymoon when Bec accused him of checking out another woman. But he has denied.

However, Thursday night’s episode hinted that the couple may be turning a corner. After spending the night together, there were signs of progress between them.

Danny also made a point of showing his commitment during a group task, choosing not to take part in a ranking challenge. Instead, insisting he only had eyes for his wife.

With emotions still running high, it remains to be seen whether Bec and Danny can truly move past their early struggles. Or if more drama lies ahead.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Luke accuses wife Mel of giving him ‘PTSD’ following her ‘traumatic’ treatment of him

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