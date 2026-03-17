MAFS Australia’s Bec speaks out after Danny rates their sexual chemistry: ‘It was difficult’

MAFS Australia 2026 is now in its second week – and with the weddings done and dusted, the first dinner party has finally arrived. But it’s already spelling trouble for Bec and Danny.

The couple got off to a rocky start when Danny joked about being arrested during his vows. However, they quickly brushed it aside and went on to enjoy their honeymoon in Fiji.

Things escalated quickly between them, with the pair sleeping together just days into the experiment. But after that, cracks began to show.

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The pair had a lot of eyes on them at the dinner (Credit: Channel 4)

Danny’s brutal admission about sexual chemistry

During tonight’s episode (March 17), the couples prepare to leave their honeymoons behind and reunite for the first dinner party – and tensions are already running high.

At the end of last week, Danny admitted to Bec that he didn’t feel a strong sexual connection between them, leaving her upset. Despite this, they agreed not to give up and instead see how things develop.

However, things soon took another turn.

Bec accused Danny of staring at another woman on the beach, sparking a heated argument. And when the honesty box forced Danny to open up further, he admitted he still wasn’t sexually attracted to her – leaving Bec hurt once again.

The pair did eventually agree to work on their relationship. But what Bec didn’t know was that producers had asked Danny to rate their sexual chemistry out of 10 – and he gave it just three.

Unsurprisingly, the drama followed them straight into the first dinner party.

The tension between Bec and Gia quickly resurfaced, with Gia appearing to relish the cracks in their relationship. She wasted no time highlighting her own connection with Scott while discussing Bec and Danny’s struggles.

It quickly became clear that Bec and Danny were under pressure from all sides.

Bec hits back at Danny’s comments

Since filming, Bec has become aware of Danny’s “three out of 10” rating – and she hasn’t held back.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, she admitted: “Three out of 10 was a hard pill to swallow. It’s difficult. I do think it reflects where we were in our relationship to an extent. But just because at that point, the sexual chemistry was low, it didn’t mean that we weren’t the best of friends and making the best of what we had in the moment.”

She also hit back at claims she appeared insecure in the relationship.

“If I was insecure, then as soon as he told me there was no sexual connection and we were just friends, I would have been on a plane home,” she said. “Because, if you’re that insecure, you’re not going to go through that humiliation.”

The comments come after Bec was also forced to defend herself against cruel trolls commenting on her appearance. She previously revealed she underwent reconstructive jaw surgery at 21 after being born with “essentially no chin”.

With tensions rising and the first dinner party underway, it’s clear Bec and Danny’s relationship is already hanging in the balance.

Read more: MAFS Australia 2026 spoiler: Gia Fleur forced to issue apology after ‘appalling behaviour’ at explosive dinner party

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