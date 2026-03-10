MAFS Australia 2026 spoiler: Gia Fleur forced to issue apology after ‘appalling behaviour’ towards other brides at explosive dinner party

MAFS Australia 2026 may have only just started airing in the UK, but Gia Fleur is already firmly at the centre of the drama. Viewers who have followed the Australian broadcast know the tension surrounding her only escalates as the series continues.

Right from the start, Gia caught viewers’ attention after making blunt comments about the other brides’ appearances. During the first episode she openly criticised the group and even suggested she “wouldn’t get lost in the room” alongside them.

And because the series has already aired in Australia, it’s clear the clashes between the brides don’t settle down any time soon.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The experts are left shocked by what they hear (Credit: Channel 9 / Youtube)

What happens between Gia and the brides on MAFS Australia 2026?

Later in the series, one particular dinner party sees tensions explode – with Gia and fellow bride Brook at the centre of the drama.

During the heated gathering, several brides clash and viewers described the scenes as extremely uncomfortable, with some criticising Gia for what they called “mean girl” and “vile” comments.

Much of the argument appears to centre around bride Stella, with both Gia and Brook seemingly taking issue with her. At one point, Gia even accuses Stella of flirting with her husband.

When Stella calls Gia “abrasive” and suggests she “barks” at women, Gia fires back: “Barking, babe. That’s lovely. Why don’t you go back in your kennel, babe.”

But Stella wasn’t the only person Gia clashed with that evening.

The dinner party also sees tensions rise between Gia and Bec after Gia is accused of interfering with Bec’s relationship.

According to the argument, Bec’s husband Danny had allegedly told Gia earlier in the experiment that “in the real world, you would probably be more my type” than Bec. The comment is later brought up by Brook during the explosive exchange.

Following the scenes airing in Australia, both Gia and Brook faced criticism from viewers for their behaviour – and both later issued apologies.

Gia was called out for her behaviour (Credit: Channel 9 / YouTube)

Has Gia said anything about her comments?

At first, Gia suggested the way she had been edited on the programme may have influenced how the situation appeared on screen. However, she later acknowledged her actions and said she needed to take responsibility.

Her apology came after she decided to pull out of appearing on the Stan: After the Dinner Party series.

Sharing a lengthy message on Instagram, Gia wrote: “What happened was filmed over six months ago. I’ve heard what I heard, I reacted the way I reacted, and I take full responsibility for my part in that. Continuing to go back and forth about Bec and Danny, or revisiting who said what, doesn’t feel healthy for me anymore.”

She added: “I’m choosing to focus on growth. On being a better person. On working on myself privately. And on being a present and loving mum, and a supportive partner. That’s where my energy is going.”

Gia also addressed two of the brides directly in the post.

She said: “I’m genuinely sorry for the way I handled myself that night and throughout the experiment. Regardless of what was said or heard, my delivery and my behaviour was appalling.

“I apologise for the disgusting language and the way I made you both feel. I’m deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused and I wish you both nothing but peace moving forward.”

Catch Married At First Sight Australia Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on E4.

Read more: MAFS Australia 2026: David Momoh’s rapper name revealed after he’s accused of ‘using the show for fame’

What do you think of MAFS Australia 2026 star Gia apologising for her behaviour? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.