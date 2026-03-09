Gia Fleur from MAFS Australia 2026 changed her name and used to look completely different

MAFS Australia never struggles to find big personalities and the 2026 series wastes no time introducing one of them. Welcome, Gia Fleur.

The 35-year-old quickly becomes the centre of attention during tonight’s launch episode thanks to her bold attitude at the hens’ party.

The blonde disability support worker wastes little time throwing shade at several of the brides after meeting them.

First she boasts to Rachel Gilmore, who had been left hurt by a past situationship, that she has never been ditched by a man.

“I leave every guy,” she confidently tells Rachel and the rest of the brides.

Gia then reveals she moved to Los Angeles aged 22, where she says she got “covered in tattoos” and “did Playboy”.

She also claims she used to visit the Playboy Mansion every weekend and would “have the buffet with Heff”.

Bec Zacharia attempts to steer the conversation back to the group by asking everyone when their last relationship was.

But speaking in a confessional, Gia brutally shares her thoughts on Bec.

“Bec? Is that her name? She was looking at me in a way that was, ‘I hate this’ and I was giving it back. Like relax. You’re a five out of 10, so chill.”

Back with the group, Gia continues speaking about her beauty pageant past. Bec later tells producers she believes Gia’s “attitude stinks”.

But viewers will now be asking one big question. Who exactly is Gia Fleur and what is her real name?

MAFS Australia: What is Gia Fleur’s real name

A search for Gia Fleur does not reveal much background information.

That may be because the MAFS bride has reportedly used several different names over the years.

One TikTok account even claims Gia has used up to 12 aliases.

Her birth name is said to be Cassandra Lee Bassett. She reportedly later used the name Cassandra Lee during her time working with Playboy.

Gia is also believed to have used Cassandra Lee Gallo for other modelling jobs.

Earlier in her career, she reportedly performed under the name Goldie Volpe while pursuing rap music.

The 2026 season of MAFS began airing in Australia on February 2. Viewers there are therefore several weeks ahead of those watching in the UK.

Reports claim Gia’s fellow contestants were the ones who first revealed her birth name.

One of this year’s grooms, Danny Hewitt, is said to have mentioned it during an episode of spin-off show Stan’s MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Gia later addressed the situation.

She said: “It’s a very sensitive topic, I actually changed my name because of a domestic violence situation I was in.”

“It was a very dangerous situation and things have happened to me in my past. So people bringing that up as something to laugh about and joke about is not okay.”

MAFS Australia’s Gia before and after

Gia openly admits she has had cosmetic surgery to change her appearance. In her opening introduction she describes herself as “beautiful with fake [bleep].”

Images have since circulated online showing how Gia looked before the procedures.

The TikTok account So Dramatic shared older photographs where she appears with dark brown hair.

In one picture she poses beside another brunette and the difference from her current appearance is striking.

Reacting to the images, one viewer wrote: “Not just names, she’s had a few different faces too.”

Another simply commented: “Don’t recognise her in the old pics.”

Who does Gia marry in MAFS Australia?

Gia will take centre stage in tomorrow’s episode on Tuesday March 10.

She is set to marry Chris Neild during the second episode of the new series.

Like every couple on the show, they will meet for the first time at the altar. And early signs suggest sparks could fly.

During the opening episode, Chris told producers that “needy and fat people” are a turn off for him. He repeated the comment again during the bucks party.

“Looks are massive for me,” Chris insisted. “It’s not all about the personality.”

When another groom asked about his biggest deal breaker, he replied: “Overweight for me.”

Has she met her match?

Married At First Sight Australia continues on E4 at 7.30pm on Tuesday March 10, 2026.

