MAFS Australia’s Luke accuses Mel of giving him ‘PTSD’ following treatment on show

MAFS Australia groom Luke has opened up about his “traumatic” experience on the show – blaming his on-screen wife Mel for leaving him feeling isolated.

From the moment they met at the altar, it was clear things weren’t off to a great start. Mel was left waiting alone when Luke forgot the rings and had to run back for them – before later chewing gum during the ceremony.

Although Luke quickly apologised, the damage appeared to be done. And rather than trying to move forward, Mel has largely kept her distance – something viewers have found increasingly uncomfortable to watch.

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Luke saw another side to Mel tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Mel and Luke’s dramatic relationship

As the series has progressed, things between the pair have only worsened.

Tonight’s episode marked the end of the honeymoons, with all the couples reuniting for the first dinner party. But while many arrived hand-in-hand, Mel and Luke walked in separately – and she immediately headed over to the other brides.

In fact, one of the first things she said was that she was “so excited” to talk to someone who wasn’t her husband.

It didn’t take long for the rest of the group to notice the tension.

During a group conversation, Luke admitted he felt he was putting more effort into the relationship than Mel. Meanwhile, when speaking privately to the girls, Mel confessed she had the “ick” – even pointing to small habits like him watching TV with the volume too loud.

The other brides suggested she hadn’t given him enough of a chance, something she later acknowledged at the table as she admitted she had been hoping for a “fairytale”.

Luke spoke to the boys about how he was feeling (Credit: Channel 4)

Luke hits out at the way he was treated on MAFS Australia

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Luke admitted he found the aftermath “traumatic”.

“It was tough to watch back. I feel like I actually had a bit of PTSD,” he said. “I had been in this experiment with Mel. And I just wasn’t treated nicely.”

He described their honeymoon as “awkward” and said he made every effort to build a connection.

“I don’t care that she wasn’t attracted to me. If she just wasn’t attracted to me, then that’s fine. Let’s at least be friends.

“I genuinely tried every little thing in the book… but I would always get cold, short answers.”

Luke said it became even harder when he saw how differently Mel behaved around others.

“I would see her energy towards other people compared to myself, and it would be a stark difference. I’m not an awkward person… that’s another really hard part of it.”

He added: “I feel like she checked out from the moment she saw me.”

Is there any hope for them?

When asked whether they could at least be friends outside the experiment, Luke was blunt: “We couldn’t even be friends in there.”

While he insisted he doesn’t want viewers to “hate” on Mel, he admitted he hopes she reflects on how her behaviour can impact others.

With plenty more episodes still to air in the UK, viewers will see how their relationship continues to unfold. But for now, it seems there’s very little hope for Mel and Luke going the distance.

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