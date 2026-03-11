How tall is MAFS Australia’s Chris Neild? Wife Brook Crompton reveals real height

MAFS Australia is already sparking plenty of debate among viewer and one unexpected topic that’s got fans talking is the real height of groom Chris Neild.

Tonight’s episode (March 11) sees two more couples walk down the aisle and meet their partners for the very first time. But as fans of the show know, marrying a complete stranger can come with a few surprises.

For Chris, his own height quickly becomes a talking point. But now, bride Brook now sharing her own thoughts on the matter.

Chris smiling on MAFS Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Chris tried to prove his height on the show

During tonight’s episode, Chris is matched with Brook. However, he makes it clear from the beginning that he’s somewhat sceptical about the whole experiment.

While discussing his preferences with the experts, Chris lists several things he looks for in a partner. One detail he seems particularly focused on is being taller than his bride.

When asked about his height, Chris confidently tells the experts that he stands at exactly 6ft.

In her own introduction, Brook explains she is 5ft9 and would ideally like a tall partner. She says that even when wearing heels she would still want to be shorter than her husband – meaning Chris’s claimed height should have worked well for her.

But when the pair finally meet at the altar, things don’t quite go as expected.

Brook arrives wearing heels and appears to be slightly taller than Chris, something that doesn’t go unnoticed by either him or his friends.

The wedding itself proves a little awkward from the start. Chris’s first impression of his model bride is simply that “she’s alright”. And when Brook realises they appear to be around the same height, she jokingly asks: “Where are the inches?”

Things become even more uncomfortable when Brook declines to kiss Chris after his vows.

Still determined to make his point about the height debate, Chris later grabs a measuring tape to try and show the camera that he really is six foot.

But fans on Reddit, have provided screenshots of the real number, and it seems he doesn’t quite hit the six foot mark.

Brook was shocked that they were basically the same height (Credit: Channel 4)

How tall is Chris from MAFS Australia?

However, the question over Chris’s height hasn’t gone away.

Speaking to Chattr after her wedding episode aired in Australia, Brook explained why she had made comments about his height in the first place.

According to Brook, she only brought it up after hearing some of Chris’s groomsmen discussing her height as she walked down the aisle.

She said: “When I said the comment about a few inches, well, when I walked down the aisle, his friends said ‘She’s so [bleep]ing tall’. They didn’t put that in.”

As the couple spent more time together, Brook also saw Chris when she wasn’t wearing heels – which led her to question his original claim.

She added: “I’m 5’9, and he’s only a little bit taller than me. I reckon he’s probably like, 5’11.”

Brook also shared her thoughts on why height might have been such an important point for Chris.

“I just think, who gives a [bleep] about height. Like, stop trying to be six foot. Boys can be boys. I feel like boys always make up things about their heights. I don’t think Chris is funny, I think he is a joke to himself.”

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 airs Mondays to Thursdays on E4 at 7.30pm.

