MAFS Australia 2026 star Scott’s numerous attempts at fame revealed as reality show history is exposed

MAFS Australia 2026 groom Scott McCristal may look familiar to some viewers – and it turns out there’s a good reason why.

As the new series continues to unfold in the UK, fans have been keen to learn more about the brides and grooms taking part.

And for 33-year-old businessman Scott, this isn’t his first time stepping in front of the cameras. In fact, MAFS marks his fourth appearance on a reality TV show.

MAFS is Scott’s fourth TV show (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Scott McCristal on MAFS Australia 2026?

Scott is a business owner who runs three different companies. Based on his introduction on the show, he appears to live a comfortable lifestyle – even showing off some luxury cars.

However, some viewers have questioned whether everything seen on screen truly belongs to him.

In a Reddit discussion about the groom, one viewer asked whether Scott might be “too good to be true”, prompting another to claim the flashy vehicle wasn’t actually his.

The user wrote: “The car is not his. It’s from Luxury Car Rentals on the Gold Coast LOL. It has simply been used to portray a certain image. Scott is a good guy, but he is boring. But a 35 year old with a daughter, this is probably a perfect fit for her life.”

Alongside running his businesses, Scott also has a growing presence online, with more than 26,000 followers on Instagram.

But some of those followers may have discovered him through his previous TV appearances, as Scott has taken part in several Australian reality programmes over the years.

It’s been revealed he previously appeared on Blind Date in 2018, Holey Moley in 2021, and Million Dollar Island in 2023. All three shows have since been axed.

Scott discovered Gia has a daughter (Credit: Channel 4)

Has Scott said anything about his TV show past?

MAFS Australia is now Scott’s fourth attempt at finding love on television – something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers.

In fact, the groom previously admitted that starring in TV shows and movies had once been a “dream” of his.

Speaking to Confidential in 2018, Scott said appearing on TV was “the most fun thing to do”.

After those past comments resurfaced, some viewers suggested he could simply be chasing fame.

However, Scott has since addressed the reaction in an interview with Pedestrian.TV, admitting he found the criticism amusing.

He said: “It’s funny. Obviously everyone just talks about what they have seen at the past. That was a long time ago, I did these so-called reality shows. To be honest, they were fun games. It’s not like I was going out dating someone. It’s completely different, so I don’t really care about what anyone says.”

As for why he signed up to Married At First Sight Australia this time around, Scott explained that he felt the experiment might finally push him to properly commit to someone.

What do you think of MAFS Australia 2026 star Scott having been on many shows before? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.