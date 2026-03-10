What time is MAFS Australia on tonight and what days does it air in the UK as two more couples meet at the altar

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has finally arrived in the UK after weeks of excitement from reality TV fans. The latest series kicked off last night with plenty of drama already brewing – and if the Australian broadcast is anything to go by, there’s a lot more chaos still to come.

The premiere episode didn’t waste any time stirring things up, with viewers quickly spotting tension among some of the brides. Gia in particular made quite the impression, especially during her frosty interactions with Bec. But with more weddings on the way, tonight’s episode promises even more explosive moments as two new couples meet at the altar for the very first time.

So what time is MAFS Australia on tonight in the UK?

Gia gets married in tonight’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

What time does MAFS Australia air tonight?

MAFS Australia returns to UK screens tonight (March 10) on E4 at its usual time of 7.30pm. And the same as previous years, you can catch the episodes Mondays to Thursdays.

During the episode, the MAFS experts will once again guide viewers through the matchmaking process as they explain why the next couples were paired together.

Two more weddings are also on the cards. Tonight, viewers will see Gia tie the knot with Scott, while Mel and Luke also walk down the aisle.

Of course, it wouldn’t be MAFS Australia without a little drama. According to the official preview for tonight’s episode, Mel and Luke’s big day doesn’t get off to the smoothest start.

The teaser reveals: “The wedding erupts into chaos when Luke forgets the rings, leaving Mel struggling to move past a rocky start and setting an awkward tone for their reception.”

Mel’s wedding gets off to a dodgy start (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened last night on the E4 show?

As the opening episode of the new series, viewers were first introduced to the brides meeting one another – while the grooms gathered separately to get to know each other.

However, it didn’t take long for some tension to appear among the women.

Gia immediately made herself known, telling the other brides she felt they were “boring” compared to her. And when the group sat down together, it seemed clear she had already picked up on some awkwardness with Bec.

Before long though, attention turned to the weddings themselves as the first two couples met at the altar.

The first ceremony between Alissa and David quickly became dramatic. Alissa refused to say “I do” until David properly got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Although she later apologised, the moment left his family and friends struggling to move past the awkward start.

Meanwhile, Rachel – who admitted she had only experienced “situationships” over the past 14 years – was matched with Steven.

Their ceremony didn’t feature quite as many hiccups, aside from Rachel’s distinctive laugh. However, she was left feeling that her new husband wasn’t exactly generous with the compliments.

Whether the couple will grow closer remains to be seen. But if the first episode is anything to go by, the latest series of Married At First Sight Australia looks set to deliver plenty of drama.

