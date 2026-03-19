MAFS Australia’s Luke’s sisters hit out at Mel’s ‘cold shoulder’ treatment in ‘tough’ viewing

MAFS Australia groom Luke has been winning sympathy from viewers amid his difficult marriage to Mel – and now his sisters have spoken out about the “tough” scenes.

From the moment they tied the knot, it was clear the relationship was struggling. Mel made little effort to hide her lack of interest. Things became so difficult that Luke even spent a night away from their apartment. But the drama didn’t stop there.

Luke and Mel have not got on (Credit: Channel 4)

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Mel confronts Luke over sisters’ comments on MAFS Australia

During tonight’s episode (March 19), tensions escalated further when Mel confronted Luke about comments made by his family online.

She said: “There were some comments made on social media from Luke’s friends and family that really hurt my feelings. They were comments about my personality and my character. I’m actually shocked.

“Luke’s sisters left some comments saying I’ve got a hard-resting [bleep] face, that I’m not genuine and I don’t deserve someone like Luke. I thought these comments aren’t out of nowhere. These comments would’ve been from what Luke has been telling them about me.”

Mel went on to admit the situation had upset her, particularly as Luke had repeatedly told her he tries to be “positive and nice”.

When the pair sat down to talk, she added: “There’s some things I want to talk to you about. It’s kind of hard. It really hurt me, the comments made by your friends and family on the social media post. I felt like the comments are because of what you would’ve told them about me.”

Luke, however, insisted he had only just seen the messages himself and didn’t support them, apologising straight away. Despite this, Mel remained distant.

Luke’s sisters weren’t happy with Mel (Credit: Channel 4)

Luke’s sisters speak out

As the series has already aired in Australia, Luke’s sisters have since addressed the situation publicly. And it’s clear they found it difficult to watch.

Luke has previously spoken about how the experience left him feeling “trauma” and even “PTSD”. And Mel has since apologised for some of her behaviour.

In an interview shared on TikTok, his sister Olivia said: “We knew that he was struggling. That is obviously hard to hear. But, I think it’s a different thing hearing it and seeing it. It’s been incredibly tough for me to watch. And I think I can speak on behalf of all of our family and friends really.”

His other sister Steph added: “Luke put so much effort into the situation that he was in. He really gave it his all and he made sure to maintain positivity as much as he could. He really wanted it to work. It was such a big build up for him. He was ready to find the one, and was looking for love.”

Olivia agreed, saying: “Luke was giving a lot more than he was receiving. There were a few cold shoulders. I hoped I was wrong but it was what I was seeing.”

With emotions running high both on and off screen, it’s clear this relationship continues to strike a chord with viewers – and there’s still plenty more drama to come.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Steven completely unrecognisable in unearthed photos before his huge transformation

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