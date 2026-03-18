MAFS Australia’s Mel finally apologises for stalking comments after intense backlash

MAFS Australia star Mel has sparked backlash from viewers after making shocking comments about “stalking” her ex-boyfriend.

The bride, who has already faced criticism over how she’s treated husband Luke, has now been forced to apologise following the reaction.

Luke saw another side to Mel (Credit: Channel 4)

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Mel admits to ‘stalking’ her ex

During the episode, Mel and Luke were asked a series of questions to help them get to know each other better.

When asked about the most “shocking thing” she had done after a break-up, Mel made a confession that left viewers stunned.

She said: “I got in the car with my friends and drove past his house multiple times during the night to make sure he was home. Multiple times in one night. We would do laps. It was the best time of my life.

“If his car was there then it meant he was at home and my night was made. He was obviously too sad to leave his house.”

Mel then revealed the behaviour didn’t stop there, explaining they would do the same to other exes.

She added: “We would even turn off the lights. We love a stalk.”

Fans react as MAFS Australia backlash builds against Mel

The comments quickly caused outrage among viewers, with many pointing out that stalking is a serious issue and not something to joke about.

Mel has already been under scrutiny for her treatment of Luke throughout the experiment, with the relationship failing to get off the ground after she admitted she wanted a “fairytale”.

Luke has since spoken out about his experience, even claiming it left him feeling like he had “PTSD” after filming.

Mel issues apology after stalking comments comments

Following the backlash, Mel has now addressed the situation and apologised in a statement shared to Instagram.

She said: “Over the past few weeks I have watched parts of myself on TV that have been difficult to see.

“There were moments where I didn’t communicate well and came across insensitive. For that, I am truly sorry to anyone who felt hurt or offended.

“This experience has been a huge learning curve for me. I’m not perfect, seeing things play back has made me reflect on how I handle certain moments.”

Mel also directly addressed the stalking comments, adding: “I want to apologise for the comment I made about stalking. I do not think stalking is funny, and I absolutely do not condone that behaviour.

“But I was referring to something from when I was 17 and joking with friends, and it was careless of me to say it the way I did. I regret it.”

She also apologised for not developing romantic feelings for Luke, while acknowledging he is a “good person”.

Despite the apology, it’s clear the moment has left a lasting impression on viewers – and the drama surrounding Mel shows no signs of slowing down.

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