MAFS Australia’s Steven completely unrecognisable in resurfaced photos from his rockstar era

MAFS Australia groom Steven Danyluk has been making a strong impression alongside wife Rachel – but as he opens up about his transformation, resurfaced photos have left fans doing a double take.

The couple have appeared to hit it off from the start, with only a minor blip during their honeymoon when Rachel was left frustrated over Steven’s views on football. However, they quickly bounced back and seemed stronger than ever.

Now, as Revelations Week kicks off in tonight’s episode (March 18), viewers are getting a deeper look into Steven’s past – and it’s an emotional one.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Rachel and Steven bonded following the audition tape reveals (Credit: Channel 4)

Steven opens up about weight loss journey

During the episode, the couples watch each other’s audition tapes. And Rachel is visibly upset by what she learns about Steven’s transformation.

In his tape, Steven admits he once felt like the “black sheep” among his friends. As many of whom are now married with children.

He says: “Height is a massive thing. I’m 5’10 and I’m a little bit sour on the fact that when I was bigger I just got no attention. I had to work my butt off to starve myself and go on diet plans to make myself lose weight and get muscle.

“It was to turn myself into something that I really didn’t believe mattered. I’m still the same guy but I’m just a bit thinner now.”

After watching the clip, Rachel is clearly moved, and the pair share an open and emotional conversation – with Rachel reassuring him that he’s accepted exactly as he is.

MAFS Australia Steven transformation (Credit: Channel 4)

Steven’s dramatic transformation look revealed

But Steven’s transformation doesn’t stop at his weight.

Old photos of the business owner have resurfaced – and they reveal a completely different side to him.

Before entering the experiment, Steven had already told producers about his past as a heavy metal fan and musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Danyluk (@steviestixx)

He explained: “When I was a teenager, I was too busy trying to be a rockstar. I was a drummer.”

The throwback snaps show him with long hair and bold makeup. He was fully embracing the heavy metal look. A far cry from how viewers see him on screen now.

Steven admitted he’s since moved on from that phase, joking he’s now “getting old” and no longer part of that scene.

While the old photos may come as a surprise, they offer a glimpse into just how much Steven has changed over the years – both inside and out.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec speaks out after Danny rates her 3 out of 10 for sexual attraction