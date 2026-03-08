Crufts host Claudia Winkleman plots surprise exit from TV: ‘I’ve got a plan’

Crufts 2026 host Claudia Winkleman has revealed she’s considering going back to university if things don’t work out in her latest TV role.

The 54-year-old presenter joked she may return to studying for a Masters if she gets “fired” by Channel 4 after making a mistake during the famous competition.

Claudia Winkleman has joined the Channel 4 coverage team for Crufts 2026, working alongside long-time host Clare Balding, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and reporter Radzi Chinyanganya.

But despite landing the prestigious role, Claudia admitted she’s already worried she could get things wrong during her debut.

Claudia Winkleman admitted she was afraid of being ‘fired’ from her new Channel 4 gig (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Claudia Winkleman admits fearing being ‘fired’ from Crufts presenting role

Speaking about the new gig, which sees Claudia co-present Best in Show tonight (March 8), the presenter joked she could quickly find herself out of a job.

“I get into bed and read books on dog breeds. I’m nervous. You don’t want to let anybody down,” she told the Daily Mail ahead of her debut.

However, she quipped that her research may not be enough. Even with her packed schedule, the presenter insists she still feels nervous about new projects.

“When I get fired from Crufts for calling a Yorkshire a Northern Terrier – and when I ask someone a question on the chat show and there’s a cut-away of my guests asleep because they’re so bored – I’ve got a plan. I really mean it, because nothing should last forever,” she said.

Looking ahead, she joked that if things go wrong she may return to studying instead.

“I’ve been looking into doing a Masters. I studied history of art. Cathedrals make me feel a certain way. High Gothic architecture makes me feel deeply moved, shaken even,” she added.

The presenter also has a new chat show launching this month (Credit: Fred Duval/SplashNews.com)

A passion for dogs… and TV presenting!

Claudia’s passion for dogs is well known, particularly when it comes to her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Skip.

The presenter previously joked that she is completely devoted to her pet, revealing he even wakes her up during the night for attention.

She described the dog as “the love of my life” and admitted he often shares her bed, despite her husband initially not wanting a dog at all.

Claudia’s Crufts debut comes during a particularly busy period in her career. After stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing last year, she continues to front The Traitors and its celebrity spin-off. She’s also launching her own programme, The Claudia Winkleman Show, on BBC later this month.

The Claudia Winkleman Show starts on BBC One on Friday night (March 13). Crufts Best in Show airs on Channel 4 from 7pm today (March 8).

