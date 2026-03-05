As Claudia Winkleman joins the Crufts 2026 presenting line-up, what time does it start today on Channel 4?

Crufts 2026 is back – and dog lovers won’t want to miss a minute as thousands of pampered pooches descend on Birmingham for the world’s most famous canine competition, so what time does it start?

This year’s show runs from Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8 at the National Exhibition Centre – and there’s a glamorous new addition to the Channel 4 presenting line-up…

The world’s largest dog show is back! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What time does Crufts 2026 start on Channel 4 today?

Coverage of Crufts begins today (March 5) at 3pm on Channel 4.

It continues later this evening at 6.30pm on More4 and 7.30pm back on Channel 4.

Across the four-day event, more than 18,000 dogs from over 200 breeds will compete for the coveted Best in Show title, with entrants travelling from as far as New Zealand, Peru and Argentina.

Claudia Winkleman will be making her Crufts debut this year (Credit: Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

Claudia Winkleman makes her Crufts debut

One of the biggest talking points this year is the arrival of Claudia Winkleman, who joins lead presenter Clare Balding alongside Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyanganya.

The The Traitors host will be meeting competitors, chatting to owners and celebrating standout dogs throughout the show.

Announcing her new role, Claudia gushed: “I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be.”

She added: “I can’t wait to join this incredible team. I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats.”

Her love of dogs is well known – especially when it comes to her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Skip. Ahead of the show, she joked she’d be armed with “treats, a perfume that smells of ham and my dog voice”.

Clare also shared her excitement about Claudia joining the team, saying she’ll bring “fun, intelligent curiosity and, of course, style”.

Claudia will join lead presenter Clare Balding (Credit: Crufts via YouTube)

What happens at Crufts?

Crufts remains the largest dog show in the world, with thousands of entries competing in agility, obedience and breed categories before Sunday night’s Best in Show final.

Last year’s winner was Miuccia, a four-year-old whippet from Italy, who made history as the first Italian dog to take the top prize.

Despite its prestige, the Best in Show winner receives £200 and a replica of the Keddell Memorial Trophy – with most competitors competing for honour rather than money.

Crufts 2026 starts today (March 5) at 3pm on Channel 4. The Best in Show final airs live on Sunday (March 8) at 7pm on Channel 4.

So will you be watching Crufts when it starts on Channel 4 today?