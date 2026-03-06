Barking mad! Claudia Winkleman faces cruel backlash as she makes her Crufts 2026 debut

Fans tuning into this year’s Crufts have been quick to share their thoughts after Claudia Winkleman stepped into the spotlight as a brand-new presenter. And while plenty loved seeing the TV favourite among the pooches, others were far less convinced by her arrival.

Coverage of the beloved dog show kicked off this week from the National Exhibition Centre. Familiar faces returned to lead the programme, including Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyanganya. But viewers also spotted a fresh addition to the presenting team, with Winkleman joining the line-up for the first time.

And it’s fair to say the response from viewers has been mixed.

Claudia joined the Crufts team (Credit: Channel 4)

Claudia Winkleman makes Crufts debut

Across the four-day event, more than 18,000 dogs representing over 200 breeds will compete for the coveted Best in Show title. Entrants have travelled from across the globe, including countries such as New Zealand, Peru and Argentina.

But things felt a little different this year thanks to Winkleman’s arrival on the programme.

The The Traitors host spent time meeting competitors, chatting with owners and highlighting some of the standout dogs appearing during the show.

She also ended her first day at Crufts by joining the Southern Golden Retriever Display Team to rehearse a choreographed routine. Afterwards, Winkleman joked: “I’ve had the best day of my life… I quite liked my wedding, this is better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)

Fans ‘really enjoying’ Claudia at Crufts

It didn’t take long for people watching from home to share their verdict on the new presenter.

Many fans were delighted to see her on screen with the dogs. One viewer wrote on X: “Claudia Winkleman has found her calling being at #Crufts. She’s a natural with the pooches.”

Another added: “What fun Claudia brings to #Crufts. Really enjoying her contribution – she’s so funny.”

A third said: “Beyond obsessed seeing Claudia Winkleman smothering dogs on my TV right now.”

Over on Instagram, another fan praised her debut, writing: “You’re smashing it already Clauds! So exciting and adorable.” Tess Daly also commented, saying that Claudia was in her “happy place”.

‘Boring and tiresome’

However, not everyone watching felt the same way about Winkleman’s appearance on the show.

“I get the feeling that Claudia Winkelman is not a real dog lover. Very insincere and stood well back from that lovely dog,” said one person. Someone else wrote: “And NO IDEA how judging works. Terrible.”

A third fumed: “Why does Claudia have to get her face on everything?! Her childish behaviour is not wanted nor appreciated on serious shows like Crufts. It’s tedious, boring and tiresome! Get her off!”

Claudia on joining Crufts

Winkleman, who previously hosted Strictly Come Dancing, is also a proud dog owner herself. She shares her home with Skip, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

Speaking previously about joining the Crufts team, she said: “I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be.

“I can’t wait to join this incredible team. I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats.”

Her co-host Clare Balding also welcomed the new addition, saying she is “a fantastic addition to the team” who will bring “an additional element of fun, intelligent curiosity and, of course, style” to the coverage.

Crufts 2026 starts on Channel 4 on March 5 at 3pm. Coverage continues throughout the week on Channel 4, More4 and the official Crufts YouTube channel. The Best in Show final will air live on Sunday (March 8) at 7pm on Channel 4.

