Lisa Riley rushed to hospital for surgery after suffering ‘major damage’ following ‘very bad fall’

Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley has revealed she was rushed to hospital and needed surgery after suffering a painful fall at home.

The actress, best known for playing Mandy Dingle, shared the update with fans on Wednesday night (March 25), explaining the accident left her with serious damage to her hand.

Despite the ordeal, Lisa appeared in good spirits as she thanked the NHS team who treated her.

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Lisa was flooded with support (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Riley reveals shock fall and surgery

Taking to Instagram, Lisa posted a photo of herself wearing a blue sling and cast, alongside another smiling snap with her surgeon following the procedure.

In a heartfelt caption, she praised the care she received, writing: “Our NHS is incredible. I have to massively thank my specialist surgeon Mr Daniel Thornton at LGI Leeds hospital and all the beautiful team. Every single one of you who treated me this afternoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

She went on to explain how the accident happened, revealing it took place over the weekend and caused significant injury.

“I had a very bad fall over the weekend (No I was sober), No drunk jokes. It was my extremely slippy breakfast stool and a woollen cardi. My left thumb took all of it.

“Today, hence the massive damage, I have had my operation, surgery. To treat my UCL in my thumb. The NHS at the absolute best.

“Bye for now. I have some fantastic pain relief to take.”

Lisa suffered ‘major damage’ (Credit: YouTube)

Fans rush to support the star

Following her post, messages of support quickly poured in from fans and fellow cast members.

Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor, commented: “Sending love.”

Other co-stars, including Laura Norton, Bradley Riches and Kevin Mathurin, also showed their support by liking the post.

One fan wrote: “Oh no. Hope you are okay! Sending you loads of love. Get well soon.”

Another added: “This sounds painful! But it will be interesting to see how Mandy Dingle ends up in a sling on Emmerdale. Hope you’re okay!”

While Lisa recovers, fans will no doubt be wishing her a speedy return – both on screen and back to full health.

Read more: Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley wows fans with incredible before and after pictures after shedding a whopping 12st

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