Katie Price shares end-of-life concerns for 30-stone son Harvey, 23: ‘He’s just getting bigger’

Katie Price has opened up about her growing fears for the health of her eldest son Harvey, revealing she worries he could face life-threatening complications if his weight continues to rise.

Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the former glamour model admitted she fears Harvey, 23, could suffer a heart attack due to his weight.

Katie Price has admitted that she fears for her son, Harvey’s life due to his weight (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw/SplashNews.com)

Katie Price shares fears for son Harvey

The model and mum of five explained that Harvey’s breathing at night has become a major concern.

“When he sleeps, I worry because he’s snoring and wheezing, and then sometimes he holds his breath,” she told her sister, Sophie. “He’s massive, Soph. He’s just getting bigger. He’ll end up dying of a heart attack.”

Harvey currently weighs around 30 stone (188kg), and Katie said doctors have previously warned her about the risks.

“They’ve already told me years ago that if he don’t lose weight, he’s prone to a heart attack,” she explained.

The reality star revealed she has been trying to get Harvey prescribed Mounjaro, a medication used to help treat obesity. However, she said finding a solution has proved difficult.

“I’m not slagging the NHS off, but they know he’s in the obese category,” she said.

Katie added that she is even considering asking her followers for help finding a private doctor who might be able to assist.

“I just feel so bad. I’m going to have to do something,” she said. “Something needs to be done; he’s just huge.”

Harvey weighs 30 stone and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome (Credit: Katie Price via YouTube)

Harvey Price health

Harvey has several medical conditions, including Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes constant hunger and can lead to obesity.

He also lives with Septo-optic dysplasia, as well as ADHD, autism and oppositional defiant disorder. The combination of conditions has made weight management particularly challenging.

‘He doesn’t understand’

Meanwhile, Katie previously admitted that Harvey doesn’t fully understand the seriousness of his condition.

“Obesity and his condition is sad,” she said last year. “It’s sad to see someone go through it and he doesn’t understand.”

Katie has tried a variety of approaches to help Harvey lose weight, including changing his diet and encouraging exercise. She previously revealed she planned to get him into boxing and gym sessions to help improve his fitness.

Last year, she also said Harvey had briefly started weight-loss injections. He reportedly managed to lose “a stone and a half”.

Despite the challenges, Katie says she is determined to keep fighting for her son’s health and wellbeing. “I love him,” she said. “And I’m going to help him through this.”

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

